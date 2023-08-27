We’re set to see how the economy grew in Q2 after a surprising strong start to the year. Will there be more surprises ahead? Growth is expected to slow in Canada, while the U.S. remains resilient. U.S. jobs data for August are also out on Friday. BMO, Scotiabank and CIBC will finish off Q3 big bank earnings. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

