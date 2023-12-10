The U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to change interest rates on Wednesday in its last monetary policy decision for 2023. Many expect the U.S. central bank to hold rates steady until March next year, when the chances of a rate cut increase. U.S. CPI for November is out on Tuesday with signs pointing to softer inflation. Dollarama releases Q3 earnings on Wednesday, followed Costco’s Q1 results on Thursday. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

