U.S. news home sales for April will be released on Tuesday as many continue to call for a correction in the housing market. Canada's Big Five banks also report fiscal Q2 earnings and give an outlook for the rest of the year. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

