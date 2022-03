As advisors help their clients get their documents in order ahead of this year’s tax-filing deadline, this annual ritual presents a great opportunity to discuss taxes from a more holistic perspective. Globe Advisor editor Pablo Fuchs speaks with Evelyn Jacks, tax expert and president of the Knowledge Bureau, about what advisors should remind their clients of ahead of this year’s deadline, key tax changes on the horizon, and why this is an ideal time to focus on long-term tax planning.