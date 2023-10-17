Central banks’ interest rate hiking cycle has given a boost to annuities, which are now back in favour among advisors and investors. But underlying changes in demographics as well as product innovation could result in annuities remaining a product of choice for years to come even if interest rates start declining. Globe Advisor editor Pablo Fuchs speaks with Carlos Cardone, managing director of Investor Economics at ISS Market Intelligence, about the current state of the annuities market, where sales growth is coming from, and what’s the future outlook for these products.

