That’s the question many investors are asking ahead of the Bank of Canada’s decision on Wednesday. First quarter GDP out last week was much stronger than expected leading more economists to call for at least one more rate hike this year. Canadian jobs data for May is also out on Friday. In earnings, Dollarama will release fiscal Q1 results on Wednesday. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

The Globe and Mail