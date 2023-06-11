Will the Fed surprise markets with interest rate decision in this week's Advisor Lookahead
There’s no doubt the focus will be on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates on Wednesday. But before that comes out, key inflation figures will be released on Tuesday that could influence the Fed’s decision. Computer software giants Oracle and Adobe will release earnings. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.
