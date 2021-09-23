 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Your Practice

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Business owners look to advisors for help in navigating the impact of COVID-19

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Some advisors may have the tough job of telling long-suffering business owner clients that it could be time to quit, which has been the case for thousands of companies during the pandemic so far.

Halfpoint/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has been brutal for many small-business owners, who have faced 18 months of lockdowns and other restrictions. Many have made it through by moving their businesses online, cutting costs, and taking on loans. But as the pandemic drags on, it’s becoming even more challenging to stay afloat, and many are turning to their financial advisors once again for solutions on how to outlast this crisis.

“Business owners are wearing multiple hats. Many of them are parents adjusting to working remotely, and it’s important that they have trustworthy advice they can rely on,” says Kate Murdoch, an investment advisor and financial planner with Ridd & Associates Wealth Advisory Group at BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. in Newmarket, Ont. “Advisors should be able to take some of that weight off their shoulders.”

Ms. Murdoch says she believes advisors can help in three main areas: crisis management, risk mitigation, and strategic planning.

Story continues below advertisement

Crisis management includes having an emergency fund to help tide them over during the leaner months, which she acknowledges could be more challenging at this stage of the pandemic for those whose businesses have been affected.

While it’s not usually the first choice for business owners, Ms. Murdoch says taking out a loan can be used in an emergency.

“During the pandemic, efforts have been made to make financing more accessible,” she says, including the various government programs. For example, the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS), and other government programs for businesses are still available.

Although the programs have been around for some time, Ms. Murdoch says some business owners are still unaware or unsure of how they work or even if they qualify.

“Advisors should be expected to step in and help their business-owner clients understand what programs are available to them, as well as their employees,” she says.

When it comes to risk management, Ms. Murdoch says business owners need to ensure they have updated plans to protect themselves and their businesses, including succession plans and shareholder agreements, should an owner become sick or even pass away.

Having the right insurance to cover a disability or death should also be discussed – and not just because of the economic and health threats that COVID-19 has caused.

Story continues below advertisement

“The pandemic has created a need, but also an opportunity, to have important conversations around risk management,” Ms. Murdoch says. “It’s often in hindsight that many people think about these things, but it’s planning in advance – that’s the real value add [that advisors can bring].”

Strategic planning is more about looking for opportunities that may arise from the pandemic, such as expanding a business, making a pivot, or doing a merger or acquisition.

“That’s where advisors can step in and help with adapting to change, looking for new opportunities, or exploring creative business planning – especially because we benefit from being able to speak to so many different business owners and hear what’s working and what’s out there,” Ms. Murdoch says.

Robert Gauvreau, founder and partner at Peterborough, Ont.-based Gauvreau Accounting Tax Law Advisory, says there are opportunities for many business owners coming out of the pandemic once they can get past survival mode.

He says some business owners, particularly those who are nearing retirement, may be ready to sell their businesses or move on to something else, which is a chance for entrepreneurs to make acquisitions, take on new clients or expand into new markets.

“For those people who are surviving and have the energy, it’s going to be the greatest opportunity,” Mr. Gauvreau says, citing the example of industries like construction in which trades are in high demand as the building boom continues.

Story continues below advertisement

“It has been a terrifying time for so many small businesses, but those who can make it through could have a new market that they can capture,” he adds.

The key for most business owners to keep moving forward is to ensure they have the cash flow to continue, whether it comes through financing, cost-cutting, or selling assets.

“Getting access to equity or cash will help them get through this,” Mr. Gauvreau says.

Meanwhile, Jason Heath, a certified financial planner at Objective Financial Partners Inc. in Markham, Ont., says some entrepreneurs have seen their businesses ramp up during the pandemic, which needs to be managed.

While he has seen some owners do “phenomenally well” during the pandemic, the momentum didn’t last.

“It’s also important for a business owner to understand that sometimes things don’t stay great forever,” Mr. Heath says, adding that advisors can help them invest that extra profit in a way that will benefit their businesses in the longer term, whether it’s making an acquisition, buying equipment, or simply stashing it away for a rainy day.

Story continues below advertisement

On the flip side, advisors may also have the tough job of telling long-suffering businesses that it could be time to quit, which has been the case for thousands of companies during the pandemic so far.

Mr. Heath says there’s a point at which all of the cost-cutting and loan strategies – including taking out personal loans to fund the business – shouldn’t be recommended, especially if it could impact the owner’s ability to retire someday.

“Anybody who’s advising someone considering these kinds of measures needs to ask a reasonable question: ‘Is this something that’s going to be able to maintain and sustain the business or, is this a sinking ship where you’re better off winding things down?’”

Adds Mr. Heath: “You hate to be that person, but advisors are meant to try to provide objective advice and be a sounding board for somebody – and sometimes you need to be the voice of reason.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies