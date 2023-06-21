Open this photo in gallery: The proportion of HNWI is increasing globally among millennials, Generation Z and in the tech industry, according to a recent report.Drazen_/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Whether it’s a professional athlete or someone who sees their business idea go viral, achieving success at a young age can bring significant wealth – along with future career uncertainty and earning years that peak early.

Financial advisors who work successfully with young Canadians experiencing sudden wealth say it requires understanding their unique planning needs, values and relationship with money. It often also necessitates stepping into a coaching role to help them work toward a more defined financial future.

When it comes to high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) in sports, for example, professional athletes in the four major North American leagues – the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and the National Football League – drew average annual salaries in 2019-20 ranging from just more than US$2.7-million to US$8.3-million, according to Statista. But, as the RBC Sports Professionals group notes, average career lengths range between five and seven years.

Elsewhere, the proportion of HNWI is also increasing globally among millennials, Generation Z and in the technology industry, according to Capgemini’s 2022 World Wealth Report.

Rob Tétrault, senior portfolio manager with Tétrault Wealth Advisory Group at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (Canada) in Winnipeg, has seen a variety of young wealth – from professional athletes and cryptocurrency multi-millionaires to those in the entertainment and tech industries.

While their success is impressive, he says, some individuals have a misconception about how long their income stream will last. For others, there’s also a significant temptation to spend or invest in business ventures. As such, he points to planning as the most important factor for young HNWI.

“If you’re a middle-tier professional athlete in Canada and you’re making $2-million a year – that might seem like a ton of money but those careers can, sometimes, last six, seven years,” he says. “After tax, you’re left with like $1-million, so you really have $6-million in income-earning power.”

And, what if that career only lasts two or three years? he asks.

While more variables exist for a younger individual, the planning process is similar to any other client including reviewing goals, cash flow, as well as a Monte Carlo analysis on models of potential earning power over the next few years, Mr. Tétrault says.

Advisors also look at taxation strategies and build various portfolio models, considering different cash flow needs and changes in inflation.

With these individuals, open discussion is also key, he says, including talking through luxury items the client thinks would be reasonable to purchase early on.

“There’s a whole bunch of risks that exist for athletes and same with anyone who has built a business and sold it,” he says.

“That might be it for the rest of their life, for their wealth. So, planning is critical and just getting through that discussion with the client is an important part.”

While advisors don’t want to offend, they have to let clients know that their job is to mitigate risk, look at the full picture and prepare for different scenarios, he adds.

Managing the psychology

Shiraz Ahmed, senior financial advisor, portfolio manager and founder of Sartorial Wealth at Raymond James Ltd. in Mississauga, works with professional athletes and other young clients with sudden wealth. He finds that more people understand the need to be wise with their money.

At the same time, he says, for an advisor, managing the psychological aspect is arguably one of the more challenging parts of working with younger clients who have experienced sudden wealth. That not only includes clients’ relationship with money but also their feelings of infallibility.

“Part of what we need to do is to help coach people [by highlighting] the areas where it can go well and all the areas where it can go wrong,” he says. “The number one thing I’d say for everyone is, there’s no reason to not have a properly written plan.”

Also, with irregular income, cash flow management is often the biggest concern, Mr. Ahmed says. One strategy is to set clients up with an “internal paycheque,” so they get used to a regular income and the larger lump sum amount is preserved in a separate account.

“If you’re irresponsible with it, no matter how much you have, you can burn through that really quickly. So, it’s extremely important to have a plan,” he says.

Addressing the financial knowledge gap

To put this in perspective, Stephanie Condra, senior director, sales strategy and programs at BMO Private Wealth says, athletes and other young wealthy individuals often receive the largest income they will ever have before the age that most Canadians buy their first house.

Athletes with significant earnings at a young age may also have a gap in financial knowledge, says Ms. Condra, who leads a team of 30 advisors across Canada who support professional athletes.

As such, advisors often work with these clients in a financial coaching role, discussing the importance of budgeting, putting money aside and celebrating their success in a planned way.

“That really sets the ground[work] for being able to have deeper conversations with them about saving, investing, insurance and taxes,” she says.

And while factors like injury and moving teams are out of their control, athletes are in charge of how they choose to spend, save and invest for the future, Ms. Condra says.

“[It] is just such a thrill for them to have trained and been successful, but it can end suddenly,” she says. “Then, what’s next after that [depends on if they] made good decisions along the way.”

