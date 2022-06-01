More advisors may choose to work longer as their own demographics track those of the general Canadian population. Census figures from Statistics Canada indicate that the working population is older than it has ever been.STEVE DEBENPORT/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

A few weeks ago at a financial services industry event, Greg Pollock, chief executive officer of the Financial Advisors Association of Canada, known as Advocis, sat down at a table for breakfast beside an advisor he didn’t know. As they chatted, the other man seemed enthusiastic about a seminar detailing how to grow your practice and engage more successfully with clients.

But unlike many of the people in the room, this advisor wasn’t just looking to up his game, he was playing the long game, too, revealing he’d started in the business in 1972 – and was in his seventies.

“I said to him, ‘Well, I’m just delighted that you’re so enthusiastic and so keen to do more,’” Mr. Pollock says. “‘Do you have a retirement horizon?’”

The man’s response – yes, in his nineties.

“I have to tell you,” says Mr. Pollock, laughing. “He really was full of energy.”

While many advisors dream of the day they retire so they can travel, spend time with their grandkids and leave workplace frustrations behind, there’s another cohort who seem not to have heard the call. They’re working well into their golden years.

Most of them do scale back as they age, though, according to Mr. Pollock. Rather than working with 400 to 500 clients, they eventually pass over the bulk to an associate and retain 60 or 70 of their preferred families. It’s a common strategy that means advisors can put off full retirement for as long as their health holds out.

“It’s not unusual to see folks very long in the tooth in this business,” he says.

This phenomenon may grow as advisors’ own demographics track those of the general Canadian population. Census figures from Statistics Canada indicate that the working population is older than it has ever been. Between 2016 and 2021, the number of Canadians aged 65 and older increased by 18.3 per cent. In total, the percentage of Canadians in this age group is 19 per cent, meaning seven million people are now at retirement age.

When work ‘really is not work’

Just don’t use the “R word” around Abe Toews, 71, a certified financial planner and chartered financial consultant with Beyond Wealth Management in Regina. A 41-year industry veteran, he refuses to describe the post-work years as “retirement,” even with his clients.

“It’s really just the next stage in your life,” he says, explaining that he doesn’t envision leaving work ever.

“I see myself doing something in our industry as long as my brain holds out. Other than health, I don’t really see any reason to leave.”

Perhaps it’s ironic that an advisor who works primarily helping business owners plan for succession so they can exit their companies successfully isn’t keen to stop working himself. But he says it just makes sense – at least for him. His wife is still working with no plans to stop soon either and, ultimately, he likes what he does.

“Meeting with a client really is not work,” he says. “I mean, I don’t want to minimize what I do, but I’m really a professional visitor.”

Kris Brichard, 76, financial advisor and founder of Eagle Insurance Agency Ltd. in Ottawa, just celebrated his 50th anniversary of being in the industry in April. He remembers the days of single company representation and when insurance companies actually paid for advisors’ overhead. His ability to roll with how the industry has evolved is part of his secret to a long-lasting career.

Mr. Brichard’s relationships with his clients have evolved over the years, too.

“The 50 or 60 people I still work with, most of them are friends. Some of them are close friends, so it’s not really work,” he says, explaining that he’s known some of them for so long that now he’s working with their children and grandchildren as well.

“This gives me something to do, a purpose and focus. It’s not drudgery.”

The financial benefits of working longer

Besides, the money is good. Even when working fewer hours and with fewer clients, he says his cash flow is better than if he’d simply sold his business and invested the proceeds.

From an economic standpoint, the decision has been a no-brainer. It also means he has the financial ability to continue enjoying his other passion: volunteering. Over the years he has volunteered thousands of hours with high-profile organizations from the United Way and Perley Health to the Institute for Advanced Financial Education.

Poor health would be the only thing that would sideline him these days.

Speaking of health, Mr. Pollock says he has noticed a trait that many of the extra-long haulers seem to share: When it comes to diet and exercise, they’re structured. No Big Macs and sleeping in for them. They’re the folks who are up at 5 a.m. for a run and have a high-protein breakfast before work.

For Tony Nader, though, long-term success isn’t just about low fat and heart rates. It’s about enjoying life. While only 60 years old, the advisor with HDT Financial Group in Windsor, Ont., tried to retire 10 years ago at 50 after a lucrative and flourishing career. It didn’t stick. After travelling for five years with his family, he eventually came back to the industry and started a new practice with his wife and son taking over life insurance and finance while he focused on car, home and commercial insurance.

The money put his daughter through medical school in the U.S. – the family’s primary goal – but even now that she’s graduated with no student debt, Mr. Nader can’t see himself retiring again. He enjoys dealing with his clients.

“We go out to dinner and to events,” he says, explaining that blending work with personal time means he gets the best of both worlds now, not waiting for the distant future and retirement.

“For me, it’s to keep enjoying life. That’s the point. You have to enjoy every minute.”

