A humbling week for bond bears

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Advisor Stocks

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Analysis

A humbling week for bond bears

Katie Martin
The Financial Times
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A powerful accepted wisdom developed of persistently surging growth, lasting fiscal support, and the Fed turning a blind eye to rising price pressures.

Kameleon007/iStock

Toward the end of January, UBS Group AG asked the question that mattered most for global markets: “Bond bears come out of hibernation, but is it too soon?”

Hibernation was possibly not the right word. Strong demand and sinking benchmark interest rates meant that yields on U.S. government bonds, the centre of markets’ universe, had been sliding smoothly for close to 40 years. So, less a case of waking from a winter snooze, more a case of the resurgent undead.

In any case, six months or so later, investors appear to have decided it was indeed too soon. The Great Bond Wobble of 2021 was striking – the benchmark 10-year U.S. government bond yield rattled as high as 1.77 per cent in late March, and the first quarter was the darkest for the market in four decades. But last week brought an abrupt rethink, leaving yields as low as 1.25 per cent, still well above the starting point of the year, but a serious dent.

Story continues below advertisement

It is worth reliving some of the bond shock’s origins and key moments.

Their safety and stability mean that government bonds love misery – among other things. So, when news about vaccine rollouts late last year dangled the tantalizing prospect of a return to post-pandemic normal life for the first time, that dragged them down.

The real blow, however, came from the spectre of inflation, the market’s true kryptonite as it eats into the fixed rate of bond returns. The Democratic Party’s success in clinching control of the U.S. Senate with an early January win in Georgia fired up expectations for supercharged fiscal spending. A powerful accepted wisdom developed of persistently surging growth, lasting fiscal support and a U.S. Federal Reserve Board that would turn a blind eye to rising price pressures.

“The narrative in January was pie in the sky, it was rainbows and fairy dust,” says James Athey, an investment manager at abrdn plc, the asset manager that inexplicably changed its name from Aberdeen Standard Investments. (For anyone wondering, it is pronounced “Aberdeen.”)

In that environment, a shaky auction of seven-year U.S. government debt in February – typically a humdrum event that would captivate only the purists – ended up sparking a heavy drop. Ten-year yields finished the day some 0.14 percentage points higher, a huge move by the standards of the typically sedate U.S. market.

That served as a reminder that while U.S. government bonds are the bedrock of global markets, underpinning the price of pretty much all riskier asset classes around the world, they have their moments of instability under pressure. That is a faultline that might be tested when the Fed more forcefully reels back its largesse.

Even Steven Major, HSBC Holdings PLC’s head of bond research and one of the best-known and most bullish voices on the street, said in February he was “eating humble pie.” Around that time, Mr. Major bumped up his year-end forecast for 10-year yields by a quarter of a percentage point.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, though, as Mr. Athey notes, investors are scaling back some of the more generous expectations around fiscal spending. Inflation has picked up, sharply, but investors are increasingly confident that much of it appears rooted in the bottlenecks inevitable in an economy emerging quickly from lockdowns. And crucially, the Fed has reinforced the message that its somewhat more relaxed attitude to rising prices in the post-crisis recovery does not mean it has abandoned its inflation-targeting mandate altogether. Rate setters have indicated that lift-off in policy rates may come somewhat sooner than they had previously anticipated.

The result is a 0.19 percentage-point drop in 10-year yields to the lowest point last week, albeit with a small rebound on Friday.

One mystery here is precisely what sparked the rush back in to bonds. Some of the supposed underlying reasons have been kicking around for a few weeks with much more limited effect.

Perhaps the most popular explanation is positioning: investors’ consensus had become so strong and the reflation trade too popular. When this positioning started to unravel, the resulting pick-up in bond prices tripped up investors that were still short. These sorts of squeezes can quickly become self-reinforcing.

Mr. Major, who is sticking to his 1 per cent 10-year yield target for the end of the year is not convinced on that front. “Positioning is ex-post rationalisation,” he says. “It’s a little bit intellectually bankrupt.”

But he suggests that investors should think again about the real drivers of demand for government bonds even at times of enormous issuance.

Story continues below advertisement

“You can flip them in to cash without even moving the price. That’s true liquidity,” Mr. Major says. “Can you do that with your house? Can you do it with crypto?”

So, what next? Naturally, it takes two sides to make a market. UBS Wealth Management said this week that it still expects yields to reach 2 per cent this year, while the BlackRock Investment Institute is also shying away from government bonds on the basis that skinny yields offer little cushion to compensate against shocks elsewhere in a portfolio.

Mr. Major also thinks the pick-up in bond prices is largely over for the time being. But he adds: “We’re not going short, and we haven’t changed our forecasts. We have still got half a year to go.”

© The Financial Times Limited 2021. All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Ltd. Not to be redistributed, copied, or modified in any way.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies