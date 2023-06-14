Open this photo in gallery: Canadian banks are facing concerns about a slowing economy, exposure to sagging commercial real estate, and whether they might be affected by the issues of asset quality and risk management that caused the failures of banks in the U.S. and Europe.Adrien Veczan/The Canadian Press

The second quarter of 2023 was a very unusual one for Canada’s banks. Normally among the most reliable businesses in the country, the banks reported surprisingly weak results.

Profits fell (and missed analyst estimates), margins shrank, impaired loans increased, and expenses grew. All of that took place in a relatively stable environment without the catalyst of an economic crisis or general market meltdown.

Canadian banks are also facing concerns about a slowing economy, exposure to sagging commercial real estate, and whether they might be affected by the issues of asset quality and risk management that caused the failures of banks in the U.S. and Europe.

Considering all that, many investors are wondering whether Canadian bank stocks are a good investment right now.

Several portfolio managers say that while there’s overall confidence in Canada’s banks – particularly in the long run – there’s significant concern about their short-term prospects.

“The best decades for the Canadian banks are likely behind them,” says Teal Linde, founder and chief investment officer of Linde Equity in Vancouver.

Mr. Linde notes the banks have benefited from operating within a “cozy oligopoly” environment in Canada that enables them to achieve strong profitability and return on equity. However, he says that as Canadian banks have expanded into the U.S., their lucrative profitability is coming under pressure.

He adds that with close to 5,000 banking institutions, the U.S. is a much more competitive market – and with greater competition comes lower profitability, lower growth rates, and a reduced ability to increase dividends and fund share buybacks.

Despite those concerns, Mr. Linde says Canadian banks are still a good investment right now.

“There’s a greater threat to the banks’ near-term share prices than their actual businesses,” he says, pointing to their attractive return on equity rates, lucrative dividend yields, low price-earnings ratios, and protection from competition.

He says a recession will likely hurt their share prices, but he expects the declines to be temporary, offering an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

Brianne Gardner, financial advisor and senior wealth manager with Velocity Investment Partners at Raymond James Ltd. in Vancouver, has recently recommended clients shift to an underweight position in the financial sector.

“The banks may see some headwinds and their stocks might underperform the general market,” she says.

Ms. Gardner points to concerns about a slowing economy, high household debt levels, tightening credit requirements, and exposure to commercial and office real estate.

Nevertheless, Ms. Gardner does see positive factors for Canadian bank stocks as long-term investments.

“The Big Five are still very profitable at the end of the day,” she says, pointing to their history of resilience and robust risk management.

Ms. Gardner adds that the banks are already preparing for higher default rates on their existing loan books but historically, they’ve had a relatively low percentage of defaults because they’re conservative in their lending requirements.

She also notes housing market resiliency means there shouldn’t be a sharp drop in demand such as in 2008. Her firm recently sold its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) TD-T, but is maintaining some exposure through shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) RY-T.

Banks being valued as if ‘already in a recession’

Barry Schwartz, executive vice president and chief investment officer at Baskin Wealth Management in Toronto, says it’s currently a “tough environment” for Canadian banks, with loan growth pressured by rising credit losses, core banking margins affected by higher funding costs and elevated expenses. He adds an economic slowdown will have some impact on earnings growth, but “nothing catastrophic.”

Mr. Schwartz says he sees Canadian banks as still attractive long-term investments, noting they’re trading at the low end of historical valuations.

“Prices have pulled back and one could argue that banks are being valued as if we’re already in a recession – although we’re not,” he says.

Mr. Schwartz adds it’s “very unlikely” Canadian banks could be affected by the issues that have hit some U.S. and European lenders this year, pointing out that Canadian banks are much more diversified in earnings sources and loan/deposit base. He also notes their portfolio exposure to office real estate is “tiny” (often less than 1 per cent of loans).

Mr. Schwartz says his firm’s favourite bank (largest and longest-term holding) is National Bank of Canada NA-T, mainly due to its conservative nature and higher exposure to wealth management.

Buying opportunity for bank stocks

Meanwhile, Paul Harris, partner and portfolio manager at Harris Douglas Asset Management Inc. in Toronto, says it will be a difficult year for banks. He points to slowing economic growth, which leads to slower loan and mortgage activity, and increased reserves for possible impaired loans.

But despite these concerns, Mr. Harris feels right now is a buying opportunity for Canadian bank stocks. He says bank stock price valuations already reflect a difficult macro environment, and while the shares may see some volatility, Canadian banks are well capitalized, conservative, highly regulated, continue to increase dividends and have a diversified revenue base.

“The U.S. banking issue is a regional bank issue,” he says. “The U.S. has too many banks. The larger banks in the U.S. have not been affected by these issues, because like Canadian banks they are concentrated and highly regulated.”

His firm currently favours RBC and TD, which are held in its equity portfolio.

