Limited recourse capital notes (LRCNs), a hybrid between bonds and preferred shares, are becoming a bigger part of Canada’s fixed-income market, offering higher yields than traditional bonds – and more volatility.

Still, more money managers are scooping up the relatively new asset as a way to drive returns in client portfolios.

“We really like the risk-reward profile in this space,” says Adrienne Young, senior vice president and director of corporate credit research at Franklin Templeton Investments in Calgary.

Her company started investing in LRCNs when Royal Bank of Canada first issued them three years ago and is expecting to buy more later this year as credit spreads are expected to widen.

“We think this is an area that offers some opportunity,” Ms. Young says.

A mix of bonds and preferred shares

LRCNs, issued by Canadian banks and insurers, have both bond and preferred share characteristics. Like a bond, LRCNs are issued with a minimum 60-year maturity and provide semi-annual interest payments. Yet, LRCNs are like preferred shares because they have periodic resets (every five years) and receive similar capital treatment, which is lower than senior bail-in bonds and subordinated debt but higher than common equity.

LRCNs trade similarly to fixed-reset preferred shares with spreads and expected returns affected by the Government of Canada five-year bond rate and current credit conditions, notes a recent report from Fiera Capital Corp.

The report says LRCNs represented about 25 per cent of the subordinated capital market, “displacing traditional preferred shares in the process.” This reflects bond investors’ desire to diversify away from traditional financial institution debt holdings “and improve portfolio yields.”

But the higher yields come with risk, including lower liquidity than bonds (LRCNs aren’t included in the main Canadian fixed-income market indexes) and lower capital priority in the event of a default or restructuring, the report states.

Nicolas Normandeau, portfolio manager, integrated fixed income at Fiera in Montreal, and one of the report’s authors, says LRCNs cater more to institutional investors or those with more sophisticated portfolio structures.

“It’s not like preferreds, which are easily available to retail investors,” he says.

LRCN investors need to be tactical and require continuous review, monitoring reset spreads and any regulatory rulings surrounding call decisions, he says.

“It’s not a buy-and-hold type of investment,” Mr. Normandeau adds.

Fiera reduced its exposure to LRCNs earlier this year as spreads dropped below the company’s targets. In early March, credit markets were hit by the U.S. regional banking crisis and the restructuring of Credit Suisse Group AG.

LRCN spreads “widened materially in response” to the changing credit conditions, Mr. Normandeau noted in the report, “underscoring the importance of accounting for the risk of high volatility, which can be amplified in different ways. This episode of high volatility helps to reinforce the importance of understanding how these securities can be affected when a financial institution goes into a resolution.”

Still, Mr. Normandeau says Fiera is comfortable with “modest” LRCN positions in its portfolios and recommends bond investors consider the asset as a “tactical non-core allocation to a traditional fixed-income strategy.”

LRCNs are ‘very attractive’ now

Ben Jang, portfolio manager at Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. in Vancouver, says his team started buying LRCNs when they were first issued and, despite some volatility over the past three years, considers them “very attractive.”

Mr. Jang points to current spreads of about 430 basis points, which are close to double the spread, of corporate non-viability contingent capital (NVCC) subordinated debt, for example.

He notes that LRCNs issued with high spreads have a greater likelihood of being called because it’s more expensive for the issuer to continue to keep them.

“Therefore, newer issues will probably trade close to par or even above par, which limits upside return potential as there is certainty of the specific dates that they are likely to be called,” he says.

Meanwhile, he says if an LRCN has a smaller reset spread, there’s more uncertainty about whether it will get called or extended.

“We know that, at the maximum, the longest it can get extended is 60 years. Because of that uncertainty, it will more likely trade at a price lower than par, giving it more upside return potential,” Mr. Jang notes.

“That said, if the overall credit market strengthens then, even though an LRCN issue has a small reset spread, there’s an improved likelihood of early redemption. This will move the price closer to par.”

Volatility from ‘deeply subordinated’ capital structure

As a result, Mr. Jang says wider reset spreads from the same issuer are generally less volatile than issues with smaller reset spreads.

“However, if one believes that credit spreads will tighten, they may benefit more investing in the smaller reset spreads LRCNs,” he adds.

Regarding asset allocation, Mr. Jang says Nicola Wealth puts LRCNs in its high-yield bucket, even though most of the products are considered investment grade.

“These are high-quality issuers,” Mr. Jang says. “So, the chance of default is extremely remote. But given that they’re deeply subordinated in capital structure, the price can be volatile compared to traditional bonds.”

Ms. Young of Franklin Templeton says her company trimmed its LRCN holdings earlier this year, anticipating it will add more in the coming months.

“We adjusted our holdings a little bit to account for the limited liquidity in this space, and the fact they’re lower down the cap structure,” she says. “But we think there is an opportunity to invest in good quality, investment-grade paper at a discount and get a little bit of incremental yield for that.”

