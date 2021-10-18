 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Advisor Stocks

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Analysis

Rising inflation pierces investor complacency

John Plender
The Financial Times
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Central bankers who earlier insisted that surging inflation was purely transitory are now having second thoughts, raising the possibility that they will soon reduce the support they have been offering to a recovery that now appears to be flagging.

DNY59/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

It felt too good to be true, and maybe it was. The Panglossian optimism that prevailed in the markets over the summer has faded thanks to perceptions of weaker growth momentum in the global economy and, more especially, in those twin engines of global growth, the U.S. and China.

Business and consumer confidence has waned, job growth has underwhelmed, energy prices have spiked, and supply bottlenecks are everywhere. That, in turn, has given rise to growing concern about inflationary pressure.

Central bankers who earlier insisted that surging inflation was purely transitory are now having second thoughts, raising the possibility that they will soon reduce the support they have been offering to a recovery that now appears to be flagging. In a delicately revisionist phrase, Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, has talked of possible circumstances in which “transience would be longer.”

Story continues below advertisement

Since September, the result has been falling equity prices and rising bond yields. That has spelled trouble for conventional portfolios comprising of 60 per cent equities and 40 per cent bonds. The change in correlation between the two asset classes means there’s no longer a rise in bond prices and fall in yields to offset the pain if equity prices fall.

That’s what happened in the great stagflation of the 1970s, which was also marked by spiking energy prices. It required dramatic rises in interest rates to curb soaring inflation expectations. Under Paul Volcker, the U.S. Federal Reserve Board raised policy rates to close to 20 per cent in 1981. In an effort to re-anchor expectations, the Fed held rates above inflation into the new millennium.

In the early 1980s, developed world economies were much better equipped to handle abrupt increases in interest rates than they are today. Debt levels were low whereas now, because of the pandemic, global debt in 2020 jumped by 14 per cent to a record high of US$226-trillion, having seen a big earlier surge after the global financial crisis of 2007-09. That reflected the central banks’ ultra-loose monetary policy which encouraged borrowing and a bond-market bubble.

Another consequence of the Fed suppressing U.S. Treasury yields through its asset-purchasing program, highlighted by Steven Blitz, managing director, global macro, and chief U.S. economist at TS Lombard in New York, is that equities have become an outsized percentage of household net worth in the U.S. and thus have an outsized impact on discretionary consumer spending. He believes the implication is that an overvalued equity market has become a vigilante governing the Fed’s actions.

That seems counterintuitive. Bond market vigilantes in the 1970s imposed fiscal discipline by refusing to buy excessive issues of government debt in the primary market. An equity vigilante today would be selling shares in the secondary market to pressure central banks into monetary indiscipline.

Yet, Mr. Blitz is onto something. There’s no question that if the monetary authorities normalize policy, the resulting tightening of financial conditions could damage the recovery.

The International Monetary Fund says in its latest Global Financial Stability Report that there’s significant uncertainty about the effect of normalization on asset prices given the larger role central banks play in sovereign bond markets, the anticipated increase in the supply of government “IOUs” and diverging monetary policy cycles across countries.

Story continues below advertisement

If anything, that understates things because of the extraordinary extent to which central banks have nationalized global securities markets. The IMF’s own figures show that monetary authorities have increased the assets held on their balance sheets to close to 60 per cent of gross domestic product, almost double the level prevailing before the pandemic.

Any reduction or reversal of the support the central banks now offer to the global economy and to markets could thus have a devastating impact. The central bankers know this and they also know that if their response to rising inflation precipitates collapsing markets and a recession it could cost them their independence.

It follows that there could be a behavioural bias toward caution and delay in tightening. Yet, the lessons of monetary policy in the 1970s and 1980s were that while rising unemployment resulting from early tightening could be addressed easily by a change in policy, a delay would cause inflationary expectations to become unmoored. A much tougher policy and a more serious recession were required to bring inflation under control.

Delay was in fact the response of the Fed under Arthur Burns, who insisted that the rise in oil and food prices was not a monetary phenomenon and therefore should be ignored. That was how the U.S. arrived at a benchmark policy interest rate of around 20 per cent and a horrendous recession in the early 1980s. Few now doubt that the central banks will shortly cut back their asset-purchasing programs.

Yet, investors’ deep-seated conviction that monetary authorities will always come to the rescue if markets tank suggests that weakness in bond and equity prices will not turn into a rout just yet. That said, we are in an unstable equilibrium. In due course, something has to give.

© The Financial Times Limited 2021. All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Ltd. Not to be redistributed, copied, or modified in any way.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies