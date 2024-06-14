Advisors turn to alternative investments to counter home-country bias

Open this photo in gallery: According to an Ortec Finance survey, more than 80 per cent of advisors plan to increase their private equity and private debt allocations in the next two years.HAKINMHAN/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

This is Globe Advisor’s weekly newsletter for professional financial advisors, published every Friday. If someone has forwarded this newsletter to you via e-mail, or you’re reading this on the web, you can register for Globe Advisor, then sign up for this newsletter and others on our newsletter sign-up page. For more from Globe Advisor, visit our homepage.

More advisors are turning to alternative investments to improve clients’ portfolio performance, according to a recent Ortec Finance survey of wealth managers and financial advisors from five European countries and Canada.

Neil Greenbaum, executive vice-president of sales and partnerships, North America, for Ortec Finance, a technology and risk management company based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, notes that 81 per cent of advisors say their clients have been investing in a wider range of asset classes over the past year. Many traditionally had a home bias and saw alternatives as a way to branch out and add more international exposure.

Globe Advisor spoke recently with Mr. Greenbaum about the alternative landscape.

Alts have been around for some time. What’s different today?

At first, advisors were searching for more yield in a tough, lower interest rate environment. Within a diversified portfolio, you traditionally saw asset allocation based on market caps and investment style, or value versus growth. But now they’re looking to add another dimension to portfolios. They’re trying to expand the meaning of what it means to diversify. As alts perform independently to the equity markets, they can be a natural way to diversify in a portfolio.

The other big factor is that the industry itself has made it much easier to get into the alternative asset space. There’s a proliferation of products available. These investments used to be reserved for high-net-worth investors. Now, everyone can participate in some way, shape or form.

What do some advisors and clients struggle to understand about alts?

They need to think about balancing liquidity. Our survey found that more advisors plan to increase their private equity (83 per cent) and private debt (85 per cent) allocations in portfolios in the next two years. These are the two most popular alternative investments right now. But while they may have attractive returns and yields, you can’t cash out of those investments right away like a stock. Sometimes, they have hold periods, lock-ins and other things. Advisors and clients need to look at the fine details.

Where do alts go from here?

Although it wasn’t part of our research, I think there are going to be alternatives that will focus on the artificial intelligence (AI) space. There’s been a whole wave of AI machine learning and we’ve seen certain individual stocks take off, and I think that is going to morph into alternatives finding a way to participate.

– Deanne Gage, Globe Advisor reporter

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Must-reads from Globe Advisor this week

How to navigate real estate as part of family wealth transfers

Transferring real estate holdings within families is often complex. But whether it’s the disposition of a primary home, cottage or rental property, the process is one more Canadians and their financial professionals will have to plan for extensively. Although financial advisors don’t deal with Canadians’ real estate investments directly, they’ll play a role in helping families sort through these transfers. “You need to have a conversation about what will happen to your real estate holdings with your children if they’re 40 years of age or older or if you are turning 70, whichever is earlier,” says Darius Muica, senior wealth advisor and associate portfolio manager with Lakeview Wealth Management at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. “Certain things take time to plan if you want to do them in a tax-efficient manner.” Jamie Sturgeon reports.

How to play the bull case for copper through ETFs

Copper, traditionally a barometer of global economic health, has taken a breather after last month’s sky-high rally. Given the commodity’s strong, longer-term fundamentals, the pullback from recent enthusiasm could provide a buying opportunity, analysts say. “Investing in copper is a long game,” says Carlos Sanchez, director of commodities and asset management at CPM Group in New York. “The short-term player can make decent amounts of profits on price swings, but there’s more certainty in the medium to longer term.” Shirley Won reports on how exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a way to invest in copper.

Tax refunds are rolling in. Where should the money go this year?

As of June 3, the Canada Revenue Agency had put more than $38-million back in Canadians’ pockets through refunds this tax season, with an average amount of $2,184 per taxpayer. What are advisors recommending clients do with their refunds? Gesi Commisso with Vancea Financial Group at Investia Financial Services Inc. in Woodstock, Ont., recommends putting tax refunds toward an emergency fund. “Especially this year, with everyone feeling the pinch of inflation and things costing so much, people have less wiggle room in their paycheques,” he says. Daniel Reale-Chin runs through the options.

How investors are responding after rule changes to HISA ETFs

High-interest savings account (HISA) ETFs are having a tough go after a regulatory change that took effect in January, competition from new money market ETFs and hot equity markets. The rule change by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions led to lower yields on HISA ETFs, which invest mainly in interest deposit accounts held by Canada’s big banks. Some of the ETFs have adjusted to the new regulatory environment by adding other investments to boost yield. “The [asset] managers are trying to stay competitive by mixing deposits with money market instruments,” says Daniel Straus at National Bank of Canada Financial Markets. Gillian Livingston reports.

Also see:

‘Selectively retired’ is how this former insurance executive describes his post-career life

Why this money manager is shoring up cash and buying into commodities, genomics and Mexico

How to prepare for audits over home office expenses

An important cross-border tax-filing deadline is approaching. Here’s what you need to know

How liquid alternatives fit into fixed income allocations

What you and your clients need to know

What to know about the capital-gains changes, from estates to pre-empting your tax bill

The main takeaway for taxpayers from the government’s new guidance on changes to the taxes on capital gains is that Ottawa is sticking to what it had outlined in April’s federal budget, experts say. In a notice of ways and means tabled on Monday, the government offered more details about how it proposes to apply the new rules, including the handling of trusts and whether individuals would be able to trigger capital gains without selling pre-emptively. But there were few concessions to critics who had sought changes ranging from carveouts to a longer implementation timeline. Erica Alini reports.

National Bank offers to buy Canadian Western Bank in deal valued at $5-billion

National Bank of Canada is buying Canadian Western Bank (CWB) in a pending deal that extends the reach of the country’s sixth-largest lender into Alberta and British Columbia. The Montreal bank said Tuesday it struck a stock-swap deal that values Edmonton-based CWB at $5-billion. National Bank has been on a tear in recent years, with its share price surging 89 per cent in the past five years – making it the best-performing Big Six bank stock – as it focused on expanding its business beyond Quebec and growing niche areas where it believed it could grow. Stefanie Marotta reports.

Toronto’s Anson Funds reaches settlement with U.S. regulator over short-selling practices

Anson Advisors Inc. will pay US$2.25-million after U.S. securities regulators sanctioned and fined the Toronto-based money manager for failing to tell its investors how it was working with activist short sellers. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) struck the settlement with Anson over activities from the fall of 2018. As is customary in SEC settlements, Anson neither admitted nor denied the allegations in the SEC complaint. David Milstead reports.

– Globe Advisor Staff