The Bank of Canada’s decision on interest rates is turning into a tough call for economists with polls suggesting it go could either way on Wednesday. If there is a hike, we could see the overnight rate rise another 25 basis points to 5 percent – the highest level since 2001. U.S. inflation for June will also be released on Wednesday. U.S. banks JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup kick off Q2 earnings on Friday. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

The Globe and Mail