Regulators in developed economies introduced a wave of investor protection initiatives following the global financial crisis that have had a profound and lasting impact on the way investment advice is delivered to retail clients. Globe Advisor editor Pablo Fuchs will speak with Jean-Paul Bureaud, executive director of investor advocate FAIR Canada, about the impact that the various investor-protection initiatives introduced in Canada in recent years – the customer relationship model, the client-focused reforms, Title Protection, and others – have had on investors and the investment industry.