The COVID-19 pandemic gave a massive boost to remote working arrangements, which look set to become more permanent as the working world enters a new normal. While the vast majority of advisors want to continue working remotely at least part of the time, according to a recent CFA Institute study, hybrid work arrangements bring on greater complexities and risks. Darren Mar, national sales manager at NPC Dataguard, speaks to Globe Advisor editor Pablo Fuchs about the risks and measures advisors need to take to create the most effective and secure hybrid workplace.