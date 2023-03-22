If married women aren’t already managing their own finances, they will be at some point due to the curveballs life throws their way. Advisors who understand newly single women’s needs intuitively will attract and retain clients – especially as women are projected to control at least 45 per cent of Canadian wealth by 2028, according to data from Investor Economics. Globe Advisor reporter Deanne Gage speaks with Barbara Stewart, CFA, an independent women and finance researcher who has two decades of experience as a portfolio manager for high-net-worth entrepreneurs, about how to best address the needs of women in transition.