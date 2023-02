The reopening of China’s economy this year from stringent COVID-19 restrictions is expected to boost faltering growth in Asia and beyond. In equity markets, certain sectors will benefit faster than others from the recovery in spending and consumption but factors such as high inflation and rising interest rates will also continue to have an impact. Globe Advisor’s assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani speaks with Frederic Neumann, managing director and chief Asia economist at HSBC about his outlook for Asian economies, the U.S. Fed’s monetary policy and what these drivers will mean for investors in Asian emerging markets in 2023.