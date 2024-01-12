An early candidate for top investing regret of 2024: Not buying guaranteed investment certificates while they paid 5 per cent or more.

GIC rates of 5 per cent were still available in mid-January, but from a fast-declining number of outlets. A check-in with one of the country’s big online brokers this week showed 11 issuers with rates of 5 per cent and four offering 5.01 per cent. But for longer terms, rates have all fallen below 5 per cent.

Surprisingly, some of the big banks still offer 5 per cent, or close to it, for short terms. As with mortgages, banks have posted and special rates for GICs. This week, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a special rate of 5 per cent for a one-year GIC, while Bank of Nova Scotia had an 18-month GIC at the same rate. Royal Bank of Canada offered a special rate of 4.9 per cent on a one-year term.

Among online alternative banks, rates of 5 per cent or higher are still reasonably plentiful for terms of one, two and three years. For example, Oaken Financial paid 5.4 per cent for one year late this week, 5.2 per cent for two years and 5 per cent for three. But just one player listed on HighInterestSavings.ca offered 5 per cent or more for four years, and one for five years as well.

GIC rates are influenced to some extent by what’s happening in the bond market, where yields have risen a bit after a huge decline in the final months of 2023. Falling yields reflected a strong view in financial markets that inflation will fall in 2024 and that central banks will cut their trendsetting rates. The mild backup in yields suggests a view that yields fell too far, too fast.

It’s worth remembering that a year ago, bond yields were lower than even today. Rekindled inflation fears then drove a big run-up in yields that peaked in the fall. Investors reaped the benefit of this increase in the form of GICs paying as much as 6 per cent for short terms.

It’s very unlikely we’ll see higher rates for GICs moving forward, even if inflation fears flare up now and again. The more practical question is how quickly GIC returns will decline. If you see any appeal in a virtually risk-free return of 5 per cent or more for a slice of your savings or investments, now’s the time to lock it in.

As earning season begins, the next hurdle for the bull market is here

Inflation has backed off from its highs, the economic outlook has picked up, and U.S. stocks have rallied toward fresh records, bringing Canadian stocks with them. But David Berman notes at least one thing stands in the way of a truly upbeat backdrop for investors: strong corporate earnings.

Middle East escalation tilts balance of risks in markets

For global investors who came into 2024 with doubts about how long stock markets can rally and when central banks will cut rates, a sudden widening of the war in Gaza is swaying the narrative and could prompt them to cut exposure to risk.

Investors are moving on from the recession that ‘never was’

Big investors are tearing up market playbooks for 2024 based on timing an expected recession and interest rate cuts, as the world economy proves surprisingly resilient. They are turning lukewarm on government bonds and away from big tech shares to bargain-hunt for stocks in sectors long hit by fears of a downturn that has yet to materialize.

U.S. ‘landing’ key to stretched equity/bond correlation

The positive correlation between U.S. stocks and bonds is the strongest in years, if not decades, and whether it lasts hinges on just how the economy touches down this year.

U.S. elections toss twist at markets fixated on Fed, economy

A U.S. presidential race that is about to heat up could add a fresh wrinkle to markets in 2024, as investors gauge the potential for post-election changes in fiscal spending, taxation and other policy areas.

Emerging markets face ‘why bother?’ problem

The China conundrum aside, a search for undervalued assets already seems to be tempting some investors back to emerging markets - but Western savers happily hunkered down at home may struggle to accept the case.

Sparkling start puts spotlight on Nikkei in 2024

Japanese stocks have made a blazing start to 2024, surging to three-decade highs as a weaker yen and expectations of interest rates staying low have re-ignited the strongest rally for years. Some say the absence of sellers in the market may continue to support strong share prices for the time being.

People are talking about bitcoin again. But should you invest?

Bitcoin has made a return to casual conversations after crickets for much of 2023. The approval this week in the U.S. of 11 spot bitcoin ETFs is one big reason why. If you are on the fence about whether to get some exposure to bitcoin, Preet Banerjee has some advice.

Help! I missed the recent stock rally — what should I do?

After a lousy October, markets went into dovish overdrive following the Federal Reserve’s 2024 interest rate guidance. This holiday-season run capped an excellent year for North American benchmarks that saw most indexes up double digits and the NASDAQ notching its best annual gain since 2003. People who missed out may be wondering: What should I do now? Philip MacKellar of The Contra Guys has some advice.

Why this bargain-hunting money manager is buying Fairfax India and Tim Hortons in China

Ian McGugan will argue the biggest tech stocks might be more reasonably valued than you think.

