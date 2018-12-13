Eleven top stock picks for the defensive investor, the case for buying Hydro One shares, and forecasts for 2018 that went wrong

A global survey of portfolio managers by Reuters found that investors believe that the U.S. yield curve will invert in 2019 and an economic recession will soon follow. These poll results highlight an environment of extreme skepticism and lack of conviction among market forecasters and economists as they publish their forecasts for 2019.

The end result is that lists of top stock picks for 2019 are even less reliable than usual. I am, however, making an exception for Merrill Lynch quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian’s U.S. market focused “11 stocks for 2019.”

Ms. Subramanian expects that the S&P 500 will hit its cycle peak in 2019, volatility will climb sharply, and has incorporated this into the stock picks with a defensive selection process emphasizing financial stability – high quality balance sheets – and free cash flow.

In the case of cash flow, the strategist writes, “2019 boils down to buying sources of cash and selling users of cash. Note that free cash flow yield has been the [best] way to value companies late in the cycle, as capex [capital expenditures] and inflation start to weigh on profitability.”

I posted the list of 11 stocks here, there’s one for each major U.S. market sector. Stocks with strong 2018 returns like Microsoft Corp. won’t come as huge surprise but others like General Motors Co., Molson Coors Brewing Co., CVS Health Corp., and Raytheon Co. aren’t seen on too many other lists.

I like the list for its defensive properties amid a lot of uncertainty and pessimism among pundits and professional investors. These stocks will probably underperform if broad market conditions turn out a lot more positive than expected, but Ms. Subramanian has helpfully lowered the odds of portfolio pain if things do go south in the next 12 months.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Hydro One Ltd. (H-T). Hydro One Ltd. is in the right place at the right time: Risk-averse investors are shuffling toward the safety of regulated utilities amid market volatility and a U.S. regulator has rejected the company’s $4.4-billion deal to acquire a U.S. utility, removing an issue that had been hanging over the stock for the past year. The best part? Hydro One remains a work in progress, offering a lot of upside and a hefty dividend while the market comes around. David Berman shares the investment case for the utility (for subscribers).

The Rundown

These 3 companies are buying back shares and score highly with top investing strategies

Companies started this year with plenty of cash, thanks to a big tax cut, and they’ve put that money to work in the market. Specifically, they’ve been buying their own stock. Even Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway joined the crowd, announcing recently it had acquired nearly US$1-billion of its own shares in the last few months. Through November, U.S. companies bought a record US$957-billion of their own stock and were on pace to top the US$1-trillion mark for the year, according to San Francisco-based TrimTabs Investment Research, though the activity does tend to slow in the last weeks of December. John Reese takes a look at three stocks that are buying back their stock and track well with value investing models.

Mackenzie Financial faces $175-million class-action lawsuit over advice fees

A fourth investment fund manager may be held accountable for do-it-yourself investors being charged millions of dollars in fees for advice they are not receiving, according to a recent lawsuit filed against Mackenzie Financial Corp. Two Ontario-based law firms, Siskinds LLP and Bates Barristers PC, have filed a $175-million class-action lawsuit against Mackenzie Financial, claiming that investors who bought the firm’s funds through discount brokers were overcharged because certain funds paid a trailing commission that included a fee for advice. Clare O’Hara reports (for subscribers).

Not all these investment predictions for 2018 were wrong

Goodbye, 2018. And good riddance. As this tumultuous year draws to a close, it’s time for John Heinzl to look back at his hits and misses of the past 12 months or so. There’s no sugar-coating it: With rising interest rates and trade tensions buffeting markets, 2018 was a rough year for stocks in general and for dividend stocks in particular.

How to hold on to the wealth you’ve got

People saving for retirement typically spend most of their lives fixated on increasing their investments. Over time – if all goes well – that priority eventually shifts to preserving and enjoying their nest eggs. That transition may seem obvious, but in the finance industry it’s the strategic difference between wealth accumulation and wealth management. Toronto-based Northwood Family Office specializes in managing wealth for Canadian families with fortunes between $10-million and hundreds of millions. Chairman and CEO Tom McCullough says his confidential client list includes some recognizable dynasties, but most of the firm’s $4-billion in managed assets comes from hard-working families who want to focus on enjoying the fruits of their labour. Dale Jackson reports.

Ask Globe Investor

Question: My financial adviser has me invested in a variety of Purpose Funds. I do not think they are doing well but my adviser claims they are paying me dividends. I don’t see how they are. Can you please advise if they are a good investment?

Answer: Purpose Investments is a well-run company, founded by Som Seif, who is considered to be one of the top innovators in the wealth management business. The company offers a wide range of mutual fund and ETF products and some, as you might expect, are performing better than others.

You refer to dividends, so perhaps one of the funds you own is Purpose Core Dividend. It does indeed pay a nice monthly dividend of 8.19 cents per unit (about 98 cents per year at the current rate for a 4.1-per-cent yield). However, the total return is well below average for its category over all time frames. The three-year average annual compound rate of return to the end of September was 5.6 per cent, compared to 9.1 per cent for its category (A units). Year-to-date, it is down 6.3 per cent. If this is one of the funds you own, my advice is to look for something else.

A better bet if you’re interested in income might be the Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund. It invests in seven other Purpose funds plus some of the major banks. It hasn’t been around for long but it gained 5.7 per cent in the year to Sept. 30 (A units), compared to 4.3 per cent for its peer group. The monthly distribution is 4.2 cents per unit (about 50 cents a year), to yield 5.1 per cent. There is also an ETF version of this fund that has a lower management fee. It trades at a higher price but the distributions are double those of the mutual fund units.

Overall, I found the majority of the Purpose funds I looked at were performing below the category average. So, don’t feel you are committed to this organization. Ask your adviser for alternative suggestions from other companies and check out the total returns, cash flow, and costs of those he recommends.

--Gordon Pape

What’s up in the days ahead

The stock market doesn’t trust the crazy rebound in Canadian crude prices, and probably for good reason. Tim Shufelt will report on what’s keeping oil equities in the dump.

