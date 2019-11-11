A master class in what works in value investing, the definitive guide for parking cash at online brokers, and a REIT to watch for big gains

Cliff Asness is the founder of AQR Capital and is distinguished from other hedge fund billionaires by a high degree of transparency on both social media (although less lately) and on the company’s website.

Mr. Asness recently published research concluding that while timing the market is an investment sin, it’s time to sin a little by tilting portfolios towards value stocks. A summary of his analysis is here, and the full report – a master class in value investing in my opinion – is provided at the bottom of that page.

AQR believes last year’s surge in value stocks was a false alarm and the reasons highlight the depth of his study of value investing methodologies. The conventional method of measuring the success of value stocks is simply to compare the performance of the most expensive decile of equities relative to the cheapest.

This misses the vital point, according to Mr. Asness. For him, the most important factor is how much more cheap the inexpensive stocks are relative to the most expensive. In his words, “if the expensive portfolio is trading at a price to book ratio (P/B) of 10, and the cheap portfolio at a P/B of 2, the ratio is 5… this ratio is almost always between about 4 and 10. But, during the tech bubble it hit 16, more than double the average … this [ratio-based] measure had some efficacy for forecasting future value returns.”

In short, value investing works best when the cheap stocks are much, much cheaper than the expensive ones.

In the more exhaustive report, the manager looks at three different ways of judging stock values and compares the degree to which attractively valued stocks were less expensive than the market leaders. He found a gap high enough to support outperformance for value investing strategies in the years ahead.

The recommendation to tilt towards value stocks is relevant to domestic investors in itself, although the manager recognizes the difficulties in market timing the effectiveness of investing methodologies. He suggests only a small increase in portfolio weightings in value stocks.

The real benefit of reading the longer explanation is that it provides an accessible, deeper understanding of what value investing is, when it works, and why.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Chartwell Retirement Residences The unit price of this REIT is now trading at the lower end of its historical trading band, and the average 12-month target price suggests that the unit price may rally 15 per cent over the next year (a potential 19 per cent total return including the yield). That being said, a recovery in the unit price may be a few quarters away, not occurring until investors see an improvement in supply and demand fundamentals in the market. Jennifer Dowty profiles the stock.

The Rundown

Investors turn to the comforts of cash

Canadian investors are increasingly embracing the comforts of cash as a bulwark against future market shocks. Flows to cash-equivalent securities have spiked since last fall’s global market correction, with assets in Canadian money-market funds reaching $31.6-billion as of the end of September, according to data provided by Lipper. Meanwhile, cash-like ETFs, which invest in high-interest savings accounts, have been among the country’s bestsellers in recent months. For leery investors, cash offers some protection from a major sell-off, while also providing dry powder that can be deployed when markets stabilize. But there is an inherent downside to holding substantial amounts of cash, which act as a drag on returns when the stock market is on the rise. Tim Shufelt reports

The DIY investor’s guide to the best places for parking cash in an online broker account

Investors are obviously in a mood to keep some of their money in cash, and the investment industry has capitalized with products to meet this demand. What’s missing is a way for investors to tell which products each online brokerage firm offers to clients who want to park cash. The Globe and Mail DIY Investing Guide to Parking Cash fills that need by offering a broker-by-broker look at two types of cash investments – high-interest savings ETFs and high-interest saving accounts packaged as mutual funds.

Ask Globe Investor

Question: My son will turn 18 in the fall and I would like to build him a portfolio. It’s a small amount, but, time being on his side, should I focus on buying indexes, individual stocks (banks, telcos), ETFs? This is money he won’t need in the near future, but again the magic of dividends could help a lot.

Answer: Since the amount is small, I would focus on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) at the outset. This will provide more diversification than individual stocks and will be cheaper than mutual funds. Start with three basic ETFs that, together, will provide global exposure.

I would suggest investing half the portfolio in an ETF that tracks the U.S. market, since it has been the best performer in the industrialized world in recent years. One possibility is the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (VFV), which has a low management expense ratio (MER) of 0.08 per cent.

Invest 25 per cent in a fund that tracks the S&P/TSX Composite Index, such as the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (XIC). It has a MER of 0.06 per cent.

Put the other 25 per cent in an ETF with a global focus. One example is the BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF (ZEA). It’s more expensive, with a 0.22 per cent MER, but it offers broad international exposure and is ahead about 13 per cent so far this year.

I would not suggest holding any fixed-income securities, given your son’s young age. As the portfolio grows in value over time, he can add more asset diversification but for now keep it simple and equity focused.

--Gordon Pape

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

What’s up in the days ahead

Norman Rothery presents the Champagne Portfolio. It invests in the Canadian stock market when it hits a new all-time high but hides out in Canadian bonds the rest of the time. The result has been stock-like performance with a bond-like downside profile.

