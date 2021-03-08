A ‘Moment of Recognition’ for markets. Plus, Tesla’s fading appeal and why rising yields isn’t all that bad for the TSX

The jump in U.S. 10-year bond yields from about 0.9 per cent at the beginning of the year to about 1.6 per cent now has created significant market turmoil. For Morgan Stanley U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson, this volatility represents investors’ Moment of Recognition – the realization of a new faster growth market backdrop and a change in performance leadership.

Mr. Wilson believes that higher bond yields, and the inflationary expectations they imply, are a reflection of a U.S. economy that will be “on fire” during the second half of 2021. He expects vaccination efforts, combined with the newly passed US$1.9-trillion fiscal spending bill, to create an explosion of consumption and North American economic growth.

Higher bond yields mean lower average equity valuations, thanks to the magic of discounted cash flow calculations [in essence, higher risk-free government bond yields reduce the present value of future earnings]. As a result, the most expensive growth stocks that were least affected (or positively affected) by the pandemic have been hit disproportionately harder by the rise in yields.

The recent winners have been market sectors like materials and industrials where earnings are most sensitive to an improving economy. Morgan Stanley notes, however, that most institutional portfolios are not positioned for the switch from the growth leaders of the pandemic – mainly technology stocks – to more attractively valued stocks from economically sensitive sectors.

Mr. Wilson sees the distinct possibility of further volatility. “As … value stocks move into the top quintile of price momentum and growth stocks move out”, he writes, “the rotation might accelerate even further. This could be quite disruptive to portfolios and lead to another round of deleveraging.”

Domestic stocks, with heavy weighting in banks, resources and industrials that will benefit from U.S. growth, are well positioned for the move away from growth stocks and an emphasis on cyclicals.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

5N Plus Inc. (VNP-T) Year-to-date, the share price of this specialty metal and chemical products manufacturer has rocketed 55 per cent. It has a unanimous buy recommendation from five analysts, who predict a 21-per-cent further gain over the next year. Jennifer Dowty has this full profile of the stock.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) The last month of trading has wiped out about one-third of the automaker’s market value amid concerns about flagging sales. The sharp drop comes as many investors have pulled back from riskier stocks and investments in anticipation of rising interest rates. In addition, auto analysts and sales data have suggested that Tesla is facing tougher competition in the United States and China. Neal E. Boudette and Peter Eavis of The New York Times report.

General Electric Co. (GE-N) While the gyrations of so-called meme stocks have taken the spotlight, less trendy General Electric has been outperforming the market on bets a corporate turnaround and broader economic recovery will boost the manufacturing giant. Driving the gains are investor expectations that the worst may be over for the conglomerate. Sinead Carew of Reuters reports.

The Rundown

Derivatives for the people: Amateurs shake up the arcane world of trading

Even a decade ago, trading derivatives – complicated and risky, but potentially extra-rewarding – tended to be the exotic province of a small number of smart, professional, daring trader-lunatics. Only the brave and rich and brilliant went anywhere near them and lived to tell the tale. These days, thanks to deregulation and the rise of commission-free stock-trading apps on cellphones, many neophytes are happily gambling in the derivatives playpen, much to the dismay of some major players in the financial establishment. The Globe’s Ian Brown takes this in-depth look at the new, young players taking part in this dangerous game in the world of investing.

Retail investors drove unprecedented trading volumes on Canada’s stock exchanges in January and February

Canadian stock exchanges experienced an unprecedented surge in trading volumes in the first two months of 2021, driven by a rush of retail investors piling into small-cap stocks, particularly in the technology and mining sectors. Vanmala Subramaniam reports.

Canada’s market may be shielded as rising bond yields threaten stocks

Global stock markets are growing increasingly unsettled by a side effect of the global economic revival – rising interest rates and bond yields. For the time being, turbulence resulting from the move in yields will likely be concentrated in growth and momentum stocks, and the markets that have them in abundance. As Tim Shufelt reports, Canada is not one of those markets.

Also see: Billionaire David Tepper bullish on stocks, sees rising rates stabilize

We’re experiencing a tech correction, but here’s why the sector has ‘a ton of running room’

The market is socking investors who overpaid for stocks that offer breakthrough technology but minimal to negative earnings. But, as Gordon Pape tells us, there’s one piece of good news to take away from this: some good quality tech stocks with a bright future are now back in reasonable buying range.

Also see: Price and policy fears drive Chinese investors into cloistered stocks

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I have a question about calculating the yields of real estate investment trusts. Many REITs distribute significant amounts of return of capital. It has never made sense to me to include getting my own money back when calculating my yield. Do posted yields need to be adjusted by deducting the ROC to get a more realistic idea of what one is receiving?

Answer: Return of capital doesn’t necessarily mean you are “getting your own money back.” In general, ROC is defined as the portion of a distribution that does not consist of dividends, interest, realized capital gains or other income. In some cases – for example, a high-yielding mutual fund that distributes so much ROC that its net asset value erodes over time – you are indeed getting paid with a portion of your original capital.

But with REITs, it’s not that simple. ROC typically arises when a REIT’s distributions exceed its taxable income. This isn’t necessarily a problem, however, because income is affected by accounting items, such as depreciation, that don’t reduce cash available for distributions. In other words, when you receive ROC, you are getting cash generated by the business, not some sleight-of-hand trick by the REIT.

For investors, ROC has one big advantage: It is not taxed immediately. Rather, ROC is subtracted from the investor’s adjusted cost base, which gives rise to a larger capital gain – or smaller capital loss – when the units are eventually sold. For REITs that distribute large amounts of ROC, it can significantly reduce the tax burden in non-registered accounts.

Interested in a particular REIT? Most REIT websites provide a detailed annual breakdown of the tax characteristics of their distributions. In addition to distributing ROC, REITs typically pay out capital gains (50 per cent of which is taxable), other income (which is fully taxable) and in some cases, dividends (which benefit from the dividend tax credit).

One final note: When assessing their operating performance, many REITs focus on real estate cash-flow measures, such as funds from operations (FFO) and the more stringent adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). These measures are also useful for determining a REIT’s payout ratio and assessing the sustainability of its distributions.

--John Heinzl

The Contra Guys reveal their latest stock pick: a REIT that recently was forced into revamping its board.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff