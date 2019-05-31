A new way to rate advisers, a stock that’s been strong for a decade, and is it time to worry about bank stocks?

Financial advisers have just been added to the list of professions where practitioners are rated online by their customers.

Doctors are rated, and so are lawyers, professors and teachers. Now, thanks to a new website called AdvisorSavvy, so will investment advisers and financial planners.

AdvisorSavvy was launched in early May as a means of connecting advisers and people looking for advisers. “Advisers need the platform to share specialties and practices, and consumers are looking for a safe spot be able to find advisers,” said Sol Amos, founder of AdvisorSavvy and a former client satisfaction expert in the bank-owned brokerage business.

Advisers can have a basic profile on AdvisorSavvy at no cost, or pay for an expanded listing with more detail about the services they offer. The 30 or so people listed so far are divided into financial coaches, financial planners, insurance advisers and investment advisers. Users can further sort the listing by the type of fee charged, by languages spoken, years in business and by specialties like tax planning or divorce and separation planning.

Just two individuals had been rated as of late May, which highlights the challenge ahead for AdvisorSavvy. It needs a deep inventory of advisers to generate revenues, and it needs their plentiful ratings to generate buzz.

The rating aspect will obviously limit the field of advisers willing to list on AdvisorSavvy. ““The site isn’t going to be for everyone, and I didn’t build it for everyone,” Mr. Amos said. “I built it for advisers who are confident in their client experience and the service they’re providing, and who have honed their practice in terms of specialties or certifications or qualifications.”

Clients are asked to rate their advisers in three areas - performance, fees and whether the adviser has the client’s best interests in mind. The idea is to limit the scope for bad reviews based on disappointing investment returns. “Advisers get hit with a bad rating sometimes, not because of what they actually do, but because of the market,” Mr. Amos said. “If the market’s terrible, the adviser gets slammed.”

Mr. Amos said advisers are checked before they’re added to the database to ensure they are in good standing with regulators and have not been disciplined. Clients rating their advisers must create and account and sign in (the review itself can be anonymous). This allows AdvisorSavvy to verify that people leaving reviews were actually clients of the adviser in question.

-- Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

Stocks to ponder

Boyd Group Income Fund. (BYD-UN-T). This stock has returned an average of 50 per cent a year for the past decade – and is still a top rated name on the TSX. Boyd Group Income Fund, which started out replacing windshields in Winnipeg in 1990, has transformed itself into one of the premiere growth stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Over the past decade, Boyd’s shares have increased by nearly 5,000 per cent – or roughly a factor of 50 – making it the top performer in the S&P/TSX Composite Index over that time. After accounting for dividends, Boyd’s stock has returned an average of more than 50 per cent, every year, for 10 years. Tim Shufelt reports (for subscribers).

The Rundown

Is it time to worry about bank stocks?

It’s becoming clear why Canadian bank stocks are trading at low valuations: With the fiscal second-quarter earnings season nearly over, investors have seen uneven profit growth and rising loan losses. Are bank stocks going nowhere this year? The financial reporting season for the Big Six banks began last week with Royal Bank of Canada and will conclude on Thursday with results from National Bank of Canada. Based on results from the biggest five banks – RBC, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce – there is little reason to cheer. David Berman takes a look, (for subscribers).

Read also: Rachael Moir from MD Financial outlines her view and why she is still bullish on the Canadian banking sector.

Bond markets are shouting that a U.S. slowdown – maybe a recession – is nigh. Stock markets aren’t so sure

Bond markets are shouting that a U.S. slowdown – maybe even a recession – is nigh. Stock markets aren’t so sure. Share prices in Canada and the United States continued to lose ground as worries over global trade and slowing economic growth undercut the enthusiasm that reigned earlier in the year. But they remain near their record highs. The recent selloff could continue, especially if trade frictions between the United States and China heat up. For now, though, the challenge is attempting to sift through the conflicting signals from different financial indicators – especially the gap between a gloomy bond market and a still largely upbeat stock market. Ian McGugan reports (for subscribers).

Three solid stocks that yield more than 5 per cent

Dividend stocks have been on a roll. That’s the good news. The bad news? As stock prices have surged amid falling interest rates, dividend yields have gone south. That means investors looking for income are having a harder time finding juicy payouts. Well, don’t despair. Yield Hog is here to help. John Heinzl takes a look at three stocks that are yielding more than 5 per cent.

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

There are 33 oversold technically attractive index members according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) this week, led by SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Forestry companies Norbord Inc. and Canfor Corp. are next on the list. One prominent bank stock, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, is also represented. There are four overbought, technically vulnerable benchmark stocks this week – takeover target WestJet Airlines Ltd., Morneau Shepell, Badger Daylighting Ltd. and MTY Food Group Inc. Scott Barlow takes a look at the charts (for subscribers).

