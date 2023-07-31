It took a while, but the exchange-traded fund business has finally taken notice of the extreme level of interest Canadian investors have in bank stocks.

There are now at least six ETFs that target the big banks exclusively or at least give them a dominant weighting. The most recent of them deserves some attention because it’s temporarily doing something the banks themselves never do, which is waive fees.

The Horizons Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (HBNK-T) was launched July 5 with an attractively low management fee of 0.09 per cent, which suggests a management expense ratio around 0.12 per cent. However, Horizons has waived fees until July 31 of next year, which means an MER of zero. Fee-free, in other words.

I did a review of five other bank ETFs back in March and the MERs ranged from 0.27 per cent to 0.61 per cent, which raises a question. Why do ETFs holding as few as six heavily traded and thus totally liquid stocks charge more than funds tracking broad indexes? You can get a Canadian equity ETF holding between 176 and 300 stocks with an MER as low as 0.05 per cent.

In charging fees that can be viewed as excessive, the ETF industry is clearly exploiting investor interest in bank ETFs. If HBNK prospers as a lower-fee alternative, the competition could result in lower costs for investors holding other bank funds as well.

The poor performance of most banks in the past year makes this an ideal time to consider bank ETFs. You get instant exposure to both higher and lower yielding banks, which is to say the worst and best performers. A stock’s dividend yield rises as the price falls, and vice versa. As of late July, Bank of Nova Scotia and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had yields above 6 per cent, while the other four big banks were roughly in the 4 to 4.7 per cent range.

HBNK tracks the Solative Equal Weight Canada Banks Index, which has more or less equal holdings of the Big Six banks. Assets in the fund total $19.6-million, which compares to $4-billion for the heavyweight of bank ETFs, the BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB-T).

ZEB’s MER is 0.28 per cent, which is in line with most of its competitors. It’s worth noting that the MER for ZEB is down from 0.6 per cent a couple of years back. It seems time for another fee cut now.

Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-T) The company announced in May that it may sell its renewable power business and become a stand-alone regulated utility. That decision is coming in days. David Berman looks at what’s at stake - and why it will come as a difficult decision for what once was a favourite stock for income investors.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY-T) Pot stocks were fading into oblivion earlier this year when Canopy Growth Corp. and Aurora Cannabis Inc., two former stars, slid into penny-stock status. But last week’s rally in shares of Tilray Brands Inc. suggests that interest in the marijuana sector is alive. David Berman provides reasons for investors to still be cautious.

Shambolic economic policies give investors reason to look for Canadian opportunities abroad

Justin Trudeau missed an opportunity when he shuffled his cabinet this week. He should have appointed a minister of economic coherence, says Ian McGugan. The Prime Minister could have handed this unfortunate soul the job of explaining to Canadians how the various disjointed parts of the Liberals’ agenda fit together. Until there is such a position, Ian says investors might want to ponder how much they should bet on Canada’s growth trajectory.

Hopes of ‘Goldilocks’ economy, rate peak buoy stocks

A resilient U.S. economy and expectations of a nearing peak in the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening cycle are emboldening stock investors, reports Reuters, even as worries persist over rising valuations and the potential for inflation to rebound.

Insiders buy and Artemis Gold stock jumps

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Alternative investments can add value to portfolios but top advisors say it pays to do your homework

Advisor Lookahead: What higher unemployment rates in second half could mean

The Globe’s Jennifer Dowty will have a Q&A with TD’s chief economist Beata Caranci, who shared her forecasts on the economy, inflation, interest rates and the housing market.

