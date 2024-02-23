Persistently high interest rates have been hard on some bedrock investing strategies.

We’ve learned in the past few years that bonds are useless as a hedge against falling stocks when rates are climbing, and that blue chip dividend stocks can be vulnerable as well. This latter point can be seen clearly in recent performance numbers for the Canadian Essentials Portfolio, a grouping of 10 stocks in the financial services, industrials, utilities and pipelines sectors.

The CEP was created many years ago by a retired political science professor named Mike Henderson. Mr. Henderson and I connected for a 2010 column, and then I revisited the CEP in 2018. A reader recently asked for an update, and that got me curious about how the CEP was holding up.

The idea behind the CEP is to invest only in essential sectors deemed essential by its creator. If you check the backstory, the CEP did extremely well for many years. High rates have not been kind to the CEP, though.

This should come as no surprise if you follow stocks in sectors like utilities, pipelines and telecoms. Rising rates weigh on these stocks in a similar way to bonds. To find out how the CEP has held up, I employed a portfolio analysis tool called Wealthscope. The CEP rated an A grade from Wealthscope, reflecting its strong long-term performance and lower risk profile than the broader stock market.

But recent returns for the CEP have been disappointing. Annualized returns through January show a 12-month loss of 1.7 per cent, compared to a 4.7 per cent gain for the S&P/TSX composite index. The five-year CEP number was 7.9 per cent, which trailed the broader market by 1.5 percentage points. The 10-year numbers were a different story - the CEP made 9.2 per cent while the broader market made 7.4 per cent.

-- Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

Stocks to ponder

It’s no secret that small investors have embraced Nvidia Corp. in a big way, but their interest in the high-flying technology company doesn’t look like irrational hype, says David Berman. Well, not yet anyway.

The Rundown

Investors are warming to beer stocks as a relatively cheap way to benefit from growth in alcohol brands, particularly in emerging markets, as easing cost pressures help brewers close the gap on the spirits giants that have outshone them for years. Brewers are once again showing growth ambitions, according to Reuters.

Here are the best brokers for investors at the start of their DIY experience, says Rob Carrick.

While tech giants have fuelled the U.S. market rally, Europe’s own surge has been driven by everything from fashion brands to pharmaceuticals. Reuters has more of the STOXX 600.

Globe Advisor

Money manager Daneshvar Rohinton is trimming Apple and adding Meta. Here’s why.

What’s up in the days ahead

Inflation data from the United States, Europe and Japan will frame the week with key PMI numbers due in China, and policymakers are gathering to debate how to restart the stuttering economic growth engine that is global trade.

