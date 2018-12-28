A REIT surprise, a sector on the rebound and a look at the possibility of a January equity jump

Investors around the world anticipate the month of January with excitement. This is because it tends to be, on average, a strong month for stocks, particularly those of smaller companies. However, the key phrase is “on average." In many years, what is known as the “January effect” does not happen.

January’s stock market performance depends a lot on how the year ahead is expected to unfold. Increased profit expectations from quarter to quarter and a steepening of the yield curve (the spread between yields on the U.S. Treasury’s 10-year and one-year notes) – both of which are signs of healthy economic expectations – relate to positive January returns. Weakening of profit expectations and a flattening of the yield curve are associated with a negative January.

Let me explain.

The high average returns on risky securities in January are caused, in my opinion, by systematic shifts in the portfolio holdings of professional managers who rebalance their portfolios to affect performance-based remuneration. Institutional investors are net buyers of risky securities in January, when they are motivated to include lesser-known, higher-risk securities in their portfolios and are trying to outperform benchmarks.

To read George Athanassakos’s full column, click on this link.

Stocks to ponder

Fortis Inc. (FTS-T) One of the areas hardest hit over the past 12 months was utilities, which is traditionally a favourite of income investors seeking a combination of low risk and strong cash flow. Last year the S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index stood at 250.32 on Dec. 20. As of the beginning of November, it had tumbled all the way to 217.79, for a loss of 13 per cent in a sector that is normally quite stable. That is well into correction territory and the drop was reflected in across-the-board retreats in the prices of Canadian utilities stocks. But the worst may be over for utilities. Gordon Pape looks at three stocks worthy of examination. (For subscribers)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T) RSI buy signals have worked well for CIBC stock over the past three years but like a lot of companies we’ve looked at lately, the signals have been less effective recently. Scott Barlow takes a technical look at the Big 6 bank in his weekly oversold and overbought column. (For subscribers)

The Rundown

A real estate surprise: REITs deliver stellar returns, despite rising rates

Defying expectations, real estate investment trusts delivered some of the best market returns in Canada this year, driven by heavy demand for owners of industrial properties and apartment buildings. Since Jan. 1, the S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index has returned 5.6 per cent, including distributions, while the total return of the broader S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 10 per cent over the same period. REITs have also delivered the second-best return of any TSX subsector this year, surpassed only by technology stocks. Tim Kiladze looks at the state of the sector.

Balanced ETFs take some vagueness out of common portfolio-building terms

The three most meaningless words in portfolio-building are conservative, balanced and growth. These terms are commonly used to describe portfolios designed for risk-averse, middle-of-the-road and risk-tolerant investors, but what exactly do they mean in terms of how portfolios are built and how they perform in up-and-down markets, similar to what we saw in 2018? Rob Carrick looks at a new type of exchange-traded fund that emerged in 2018 – the balanced ETF. (For subscribers)

Blending fundamental, quantitative approaches can boost outperformance odds

Studies of investment returns reveal a startling paradox. Over time, the vast majority of professional investors will produce an after-fee return that is below that of the broader stock market. However, certain financial formulas relating to public companies can be used to produce substantial outperformance over the long run. Why is this and how can we learn from it? (For subscribers)

Others (for subscribers)

Friday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $372,000 in this security yielding 6%

Japan’s stocks are a bargain but there are few takers

Portfolio manager on TSX: ‘Our outlook for 2019 is one of cautious optimism’

U.S. retirees try to keep cool as stocks tumble

Others (for everyone)

Defensive stocks top 2019 U.S. playbooks

Make good on your New Year’s resolutions with a home-based business

Remember bitcoin? Some investors might want to forget

Ask Globe Investor

Question: My wife is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada. Every year we have to hire an accounting firm to report to the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) because she owns a TFSA in Canada. Should we just sell the TFSA to avoid this intrusion of the IRS into our lives? We pay more to the accounting firm to do our taxes than we generate in returns from our TFSA.

Answer: Unfortunately, your wife is legally required to file a U.S. tax return, whether or not she has a TFSA or any other income to report. This is a requirement of all U.S. citizens, no matter where they live, and the IRS has been cracking down on non-filers. Consider the fee paid to the accounting firm as an insurance policy to keep the IRS off your back, which I can assure you is a very unpleasant experience.

You might ask them if collapsing the TFSA would reduce your preparation fee. I doubt it but it’s worth posing the question.

--Gordon Pape

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

What’s up in the days ahead

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

