One of the most reliable market forecasting tools relies on Wall Street strategists being very wrong about their predictions. There are numerous implications.

Earlier this week, a BofA research report revealed that their proprietary sell-side indicator was nearing a buy signal. This indicator combines the asset allocation recommendations of prominent U.S. market strategists – in particular the suggested equity weighting – and adds some calculations that the BofA strategists do not want to divulge.

The sell-side indicator is contrarian, meaning that the more bullish Wall Street forecasts become, the more investors should prepare for weak equity markets. Currently, strategists are almost bearish enough – the most pessimistic since 2017 - that strong returns become likely.

An official buy signal from the sell-side indicator would be important. Historically, the average 12-month return after a buy signal is 20.5 per cent.

The sell-side indicator is far from infallible but it is much more effective in predicting one-year market performance than many popular forecasting tools. It is twice as accurate as using the price to earnings ratio, six times more accurate than the Fed model - which compares the earnings yield of the S&P 500 with the yield on Treasury bonds - and eight times more accurate than money supply growth.

It is absurd that betting against Wall Street – not just ignoring the forecasts but positioning in exactly the opposite direction – is more effective over one-year periods than valuation levels. But that is what the market data indicates.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway is to avoid trying to predict short-term market returns entirely. That doesn’t mean, however, that I won’t be tempted to add equity exposure if the sell-side indicator gives a buy signal in the coming weeks.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

B2Gold Corp. (BTO-T) Headquartered in Vancouver, B2Gold is a gold producer with three operating mines - Fekola in Mali, Masbate in the Philippines and Otjikoto in Namibia. Since 2020, the company has maintained a dividend that currently works out to an annualized yield of over 4 per cent. Since the company released its third-quarter financial results at the beginning of November, 16 analysts that have issued reports, of which 14 analysts have buy-equivalent recommendations. Jennifer Dowty looks at the investment case.

GICs stomped stocks and bond returns in 2022, even with inflation in the picture

The GIC haters got it right – these safe investments were losers in 2022 on an after-inflation basis. But as Rob Carrick points out, guaranteed investment certificates had plenty of company.

An easy - and practical - way to boost long-term returns

Norman Rothery admits to suffering from a touch of trepidation when envisioning what might be in store for investors in 2023. After all, inverted yield curves in the U.S. and Canada bode ill for the economies of both countries. But there’s one way to maximize returns no matter what the year brings: keep fees low. This graph illustrating the impact of inflation and fees on Canadian stocks proves the point quite brilliantly.

Canadian companies issued a lot of special dividends in 2022. Is that a good thing?

Investors who pursue stocks that deliver consistent quarterly or monthly dividends, and rely upon steady increases each year, discovered a lucrative alternative in 2022: stocks that issue head-spinning special dividends, as David Berman reports.

Why this money manager is selling Shopify stock and buying into semi-conductors

While stock markets remain volatile, money manager Jay Smith believes the bottom of the current downturn may have happened in mid-October. The portfolio manager and investment adviser at CIBC Wood Gundy in Toronto, who oversees about $4.6-billion in assets, tells Brenda Bouw what he’s been buying and selling of late.

There are many ways to pick a bank stock. Here’s what worked (and what didn’t)

Canadian bank stocks struggled in 2022, as tumbling share prices underperformed the S&P/TSX Composite Index. But the sector’s strong long-term performance and reliable dividends are compelling reasons for investors to give banks another look – so where should they look for opportunities? By examining bank stock performance using some of the more popular approaches, investors can see what went right and what went wrong in 2022, and get a glimpse of potential ideas for 2023. David Berman provides this scorecard.

What I learned from my three biggest mistakes as an investment manager

It is human to make mistakes. Veteran bond fund manager Tom Czitron has made and will continue to make them. Here are what he believes are his biggest errors as an investment manager, owing to poor judgment and ego.

ETFs continue to launch amid bear market

Deal-making on Bay Street hit a serious drought this year, drying up the market for initial public offerings. But in the ETF space, it’s still pouring, reports Tim Shufelt.

The bear case: David Rosenberg says the recession is just getting going and the bear market is halfway done – at most

The bull case: Ken Fisher says the TSX and global stocks are set to see stunning gains in 2023

Nine Canadian fund managers offer their best portfolio advice - and top picks - for 2023

TD’s chief economist on the year ahead and what might be the largest surprise to investors

Eight Canadian stocks named to RBC’s ‘Top 30 Global Ideas for 2023′ list

IA Capital Markets reveals its 2023 stock picks for an ‘extremely dynamic environment’

Global hedge funds plan 2023 around inflation risk

Brian Belski: After a bumpy year, the road back to normalcy has begun for Canadian and U.S. stock markets

Ian McGugan: How quickly will inflation fall? Perhaps not as fast as markets think

George Athanassakos: Don’t count on the ‘January Effect’ to save markets in 2023

Here’s how every TSX Composite stock performed in 2022

The Globe’s stars and dogs for 2022

John Heinzl’s model dividend growth portfolio as of Dec 31, 2022

Gordon Pape: Dividend stocks that beat the market this year

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Wednesday’s Insider Report: These two stocks have seen recent million-dollar trades

Friday’s Insider Report: Trustee is a buyer of this depressed security yielding over 9%

What’s up in the days ahead

What’s the most effective way for investors to profit from the bond market? Veteran fixed income fund manager Tom Czitron will share some advice.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

