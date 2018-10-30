A sector worth bargain hunting in, a buy recommendation for Brookfield Property, and the looming TFSA limit increase

On Monday my editor Darcy Keith asked me what I was looking at buying for my portfolio during the current market upheaval. My initial reaction, “nothing, really” wasn’t at all positive.

Domestically, we’re in the late stages, and possibly the end, of a credit boom that has seen housing prices jump 84 per cent since March 2009 when the post-crisis U.S. equity rally began. The S&P 500 is higher by 342 per cent for the same period and the withdrawal of central bank monetary stimulus is now threatening profit margins and stock valuations.

I thought about it a bit more, remembering a quote from not-nearly-as-rich-as-he-was-a-month-ago Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos. When asked what the retail industry would look like decades from now, Mr. Bezos said that the question didn’t interest him. He was focused on what wouldn’t change, and that Amazon would continue to improve on their ability to provide more quality products, at lower prices, to customers’ front door as quickly as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

The future for equity markets, both immediate and mid-term, is murky at best amid fears about rising bond yields, global economic growth, and credit-related wobbles in China.

But applying Mr. Bezos’ logic there is one area where we can make assumptions with near certainty. Fifteen years from now, the populations of the developed world and China will be older, almost certainly fatter, and require more health care.

So health care is the equity market sector where I’m looking for buying opportunities. Picking individual winners will be difficult, as always, but with aggregate revenue growth that is arguably more assured than any other sector, the odds of success are higher.

Health care stocks are not without risks, which include the potential for government-imposed price controls on pharmaceuticals.

I probably won’t buy any stock not trading with valuation levels well below their 10-year average. Anything I consider buying will have a dominant franchise – no start-ups or high-flying newcomers that can be completely displaced by competition. To start, I’ll be looking at medical equipment companies which are often more attractively valued because they fly below the radar of many investors.

I’m happy I was asked the initial ‘what are you buying?’ question because I now have a game plan.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Investor and all Globe newsletters here.

Stocks to ponder

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY.UN-T). Most income stocks have seen their values trimmed by rising interest rates. But this allows you to buy good-quality stocks with enhanced yields at bargain prices. One such stock is Brookfield Property Partners, which trades on the TSX under the symbol BPY.UN and on Nasdaq as BPY. This is a limited partnership which is majority owned by Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management. Gordon Pape explains why he’s recommending the stock. (for subscribers).

The Rundown

Beware, markets haven’t hit rock bottom yet

David Rosenberg says he often hears how oversold the stock market is. And while he doesn’t disagree, he says the real question is whether there has been enough of a capitulation to boldly declare an interim “bottom" is in. In his analysis the answer is no. (For subscribers).

Story continues below advertisement

Three things that could lead to the world’s next financial crisis

What ties together today’s plunging stock markets and midterm pipe bombs? Both are legacies of a decade of financial crises. Share prices are vulnerable because central banks are withdrawing the extraordinarily low interest rates they put in place during the crisis years to nurse economies back to health. Meanwhile, political extremism is surging in many countries because middle-class families believe crisis-obsessed policy makers have demonstrated far more concern for banks than ordinary people. Anyone who wants to ponder how these twin themes intertwine should read Crashed, a brilliant study of 10 years of financial calamities, published this summer. Its author, Adam Tooze, a professor of history at Columbia University, examines both the global meltdown in 2008 and the Greek debacle that rocked the euro zone a few years later. He demonstrates how the effects of those financial crises are still rippling through markets and politics. Ian McGugan outlines Mr. Tooze’s take in a recent interview (for subscribers).

This award-winning fund manager says it’s time to overweight Canada and load up on dividend stocks

Portfolio manager Michael Simpson from Sentry Investment is a respected fund manager on Bay Street – a seven-time winner of Brendan Wood International’s Canadian TopGun Investment Minds Award and recipient of the Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Award for Excellence in Fund Management. As the lead portfolio manager of numerous North American mandates, he oversees mutual funds, including the Sentry Conservative Monthly Income Fund and the Sentry Canadian Income Fund. We asked Mr. Simpson for his perspectives on the markets and what buying opportunities he believes are being created during this market turbulence. Jennifer Dowty reports (for subscribers).

The new economic numbers that suggest investors are right to be nervous

The U.S. economy is hot, but U.S. stocks aren’t. One reason for that apparent contradiction is that most American consumers are feeling only limited benefit from the mountain of stimulus that has been lavished on the economy. The U.S. Department of Commerce said Monday that personal income rose 0.2 per cent in September from the previous month, a marked slowdown from earlier months. Meanwhile, consumption grew 0.4 per cent, and the personal savings rate dipped to 6.2 per cent, matching the lowest level since 2013. Barring a sudden surge in wages, the latest numbers suggest that the effects of the massive tax-reform package passed by Congress last year are beginning to fade. If the economy does slow in the quarters ahead, U.S. stocks will face another headwind, on top of rising interest rates and trade tensions. Ian McGugan reports (for subscribers).

Focusing on process over outcome: Three stocks the investment legends would approve of

Michael Mauboussin, the author of The Success Equation: Untangling Skill and Luck in Business, Sports, and Investing, describes the difference in outcomes as falling on a continuum, with all luck on one end and all skill at the other. Games of chance like roulette skew to the luck side, while activities such as winning an Olympic gold medal fall on the skill side. Most everything else in life falls somewhere in the middle. But it’s not so obvious with investing. The ability to buy and sell stocks at precisely the right moment to maximize gains and minimize losses is a lot harder than it seems. Active stock pickers have proven this in recent years. And even mutual funds don’t always keep performing well. John Reese takes a look at three stocks that track the processes of some of the biggest investing legends.

Targeted by the taxman: Why the CRA is playing tough with small business

Tim Shufelt takes a look at the hard-line approach the Canada Revenue Agency has taken against small businesses and the tactics it has employed, often labeling owners as tax cheats, even when the evidence hasn’t borne that out. He looks at the disastrous impact the CRA has had on several small businesses. The CRA has defended its practices. (For subscribers).

The week investors lost faith in Wall Street’s ability to keep the bull market charging ahead

U.S. stocks, which hit record highs as recently as September even as their global peers were struggling over concerns about rising trade barriers and slow economic activity, have joined the rest of the world – and not in a good way. The S&P 500 fell briefly into official correction territory during trading activity on Friday, defined as a cumulative decline of 10 per cent or more from a recent high. This latest dip, at the end of a volatile week, pushed the broad index under water for the year and silenced the one engine that had given investors faith in the bull market. Now, the U.S. market is exhibiting eerie similarities to much of the rest of the world, which is mired in its own corrections. David Berman reports (for subscribers).

Health-care stocks can give your portfolio a shot in the arm

Health-care stocks can offer a prescription for compelling returns. An aging population means rising demand for health-care products and services, new research can give rise to profitable drugs, and innovative small companies can be targeted for takeovers by industry giants. Health-care companies, which include drug and medical-device makers as well as hospitals, can also be defensive investing plays because they can still do well in a recession. Because exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide easy exposure to this sector, we asked three experts for top picks for conservative and aggressive investors. Shirley Won reports.

When checking out ETFs, look beyond the fee

The universe is expanding, and that’s not just a reference to astrophysics. The realm of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is growing, too; investors have thousands to choose from. More than 500 ETFs are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange alone. While they are lauded for providing low-cost diversification, liquidity and tax efficiency, not all ETFs are created equal. How does an investor make sense of this universe? Consider that ETF also stands for Efficiency, Tradeability and Fit, says Elisabeth Kashner, director of ETF research for FactSet Research Systems Inc., which provides financial data and analytics for the investment industry. Joel Schlesinger reports.

Five things an adviser should discuss with clients about their statements

The second phase of the client relationship model, known in the industry as CRM2, was meant to provide transparency around fees that appear on an investor’s annual statement. But the regulatory change, which includes showing performance in dollar amounts as well as the dollar figure an investor has paid for financial advice, hasn’t made reading financial statements any easier. Brenda Bouw reports about what advisers and clients should be discussing.

Advisers: It’s time to ‘wake up' and smell the cannabis

Large investment firms have kept clients out of marijuana stocks during the lead-up to legalization of the drug for recreational use, but that will have to change if financial advisers want to keep up with the performance of Canada’s broad benchmark index. Steve Hawkins, president and CEO of Horizons ETF Management Canada Inc., says cannabis stocks are going mainstream now that a number of companies have made it into the TSX Composite Index, and investors should buy in for long-term growth. Simon Avery reports.

Others (for subscribers)

All ‘rallies should be sold until the liquidity picture improves’

You ain’t seen n-n-nothin’ yet: Stock market stress could intensify if ‘real money investors’ capitulate

Morgan Stanley warns global investors about Canadian economic risks

Tuesday’s Insider Report: Presidents purchase shares in these two dividend-paying stocks

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Monday’s Insider Report: CEO invests $300,000, buying on the dip

Making sense of the selling in the stock market

U.S. go-go growth stock days are gone, value back in play

Check out the sales growth on these 15 profitable Canadian stocks

Others (for everyone)

The Globe’s stars and dogs for last week

Ask Globe Investor

Question: What will the TFSA contribution limit be for 2019?

Answer: We probably won’t know officially until December, but the limit will almost certainly rise in the new year to $6,000 from $5,500. The annual limit is indexed to inflation, then rounded up or down to the nearest $500. The indexed amount is currently $5,721 – just shy of the magic number of $5,750 required for the TFSA limit to be rounded up to $6,000. To get us there, the consumer price index would have to rise by just 0.5 per cent in 2018. This seems like a slam dunk, given that year-over-year CPI growth has averaged well over 2 per cent through the first nine months of 2018.

--John Heinzl

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

What’s up in the days ahead

David Berman looks at a company that both Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan believe is a top high-quality stock.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Click here share your view of our newsletter and give us your suggestions.

Want to subscribe? Click here to sign up or visit The Globe’s newsletter page and scroll down to the Globe Investor Newsletter.

Compiled by Gillian Livingston