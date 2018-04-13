A skeptic’s view of this earnings season, Rosenberg’s bullish case for the TSX, and two pot stocks to watch

I wrote a relatively dour preview of the U.S. earnings season even though S&P 500 companies are expected to print extremely healthy year-over-year profit growth of 17 per cent. I could have presented the analysis of a more bullish strategist – Merrill Lynch’s quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian is excellent and she is optimistic about market performance as results are reported.

The reason for leaning more on the more skeptical view of Morgan Stanley analysts Andrew Sheets and Michael Wilson lies in the importance of the second derivative of growth for generating market returns.

The best way to explain second derivative growth is with a quick example. For a company generating 10 per cent annual profit growth, that 10 per cent number is the first derivative of growth – the rate of change in earnings. If that company all of the sudden starts reporting 14 per cent earnings growth, the difference between 10 per cent and 14 per cent is the second derivative of growth – a change in the rate of change.

Second derivative matters most for investors. In our hypothetical example, the stock price wouldn’t change in the event that 10 per cent earnings gets reported quarter after quarter – it’s already priced in. In normal circumstances, a report of 14 per cent profit growth would cause the stock to jump, and it would get hammered after reporting 7 per cent growth.

My column was less optimistic because the second derivative of global economic growth is declining. The Bloomberg report Global Growth Is Peaking—But Not Petering Out describes current trends. In addition, I posted a chart on social media showing that year- over-year improvement in global manufacturing activity is falling towards zero, and it appears to be taking the copper price lower with it.

None of this is to suggest a prolonged bear market is imminent, but the risk is that a falling second derivative of economic growth will have similar effects on corporate earnings, particularly cyclical stocks.

Why this hyped-up earnings season could end up being a big disappointment for investors



U.S. earnings season kicked off in earnest Friday with JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup reporting quarterly results. Growth expectations, thanks to tax reform and a strengthening global economy, are lofty; Goldman Sachs, for instance, expects S&P 500 profits to be up 17 per cent year over year. Many investors are counting on that earnings growth to fuel further gains in equity markets, but the risk of disappointment is rising. Bullish profit expectations may already be baked into many stock prices. Meanwhile, economic and inflationary trends indicate further challenges to sustainable market rallies as 2018 unfolds. Scott Barlow reports (for subscribers).

Why the TSX is offering a mouth-watering opportunity for global investors



David Rosenberg takes a look at some of the positives of the Canadian market and the loonie right now. He notes the TSX is trading at “an epic” discount to global stocks.

Why investors should take notice of the two little-known pot stocks TD has cleared for buying



Investors are taking a closer look at a pair of lesser-known cannabis stocks recently backed by Toronto-Dominion Bank in hopes of finding the next best bet in the marijuana market. TD gave clearance for its investment advisers to recommend Emblem Corp. and Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc., which analysts and the companies’ executives believe is in part because they aren’t involved in the legally murky U.S. cannabis market. The two TSX Venture Exchange-listed companies also believe their strong operations and more modest valuations, compared with peers’, may have helped. Brenda Bouw reports (for subscribers).

Citi: ‘You’d be loonie’ not to expect a rally in the Canadian dollar



The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades



Question: I was reading a recent article of yours about Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and have a question: Does the fact that the company pays dividends in U.S. dollars affect the type of account (registered vs. non-registered) in which an investor should hold the shares?

Answer: Even though Algonquin (AQN) declares dividends in U.S. dollars, its dividends are still eligible for the Canadian dividend tax credit (DTC). So, if you’ve already maxed out your TFSA and RRSP − in which dividends are not taxed − then holding the shares in a non-registered account, where the DTC applies, will at least soften the tax blow. Several other Canadian companies pay U.S. dollar dividends that qualify for the DTC, including Magna International Inc., Constellation Software Inc. and Barrick Gold Corp. If you aren’t sure whether a particular company’s dividends qualify, check the latest dividend announcement or visit the investor-relations section of the company’s website.

--John Heinzl

Here’s a stock you seldom hear about these days: Onex Corp. It’s nothing sexy, but this large-cap stock has been quietly putting TSX Composite Index returns to shame over the past decade. Should you consider it for your portfolio? David Berman will share his thoughts Saturday in Globe Investor.

