A supposedly safer type of equity ETF is in demand again. Plus, a check-in on Gordon Pape’s RRSP portfolio

The stock market thrill ride of the past 18 months or so seems to have frayed the nerves of some investors.

You can see this in the numbers documenting the flow of money into low-volatility exchange-traded funds, which hold stocks that are less volatile in price than the broader market. As noted by National Bank Financial, low-volatility ETFs posted net inflows of money last month after 14 months of outflows.

Investors buying such ETFs are making a call that the market euphoria of the past year and a half will abate and that there will be some bad days ahead, as well as good. In that environment, low-volatility ETFs offer the potential for a smoother ride than indexes such as the S&P/TSX Composite or S&P 500. Let’s see how things might play out using a pair of popular ETFs from BMO, the BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (ZLB-T) and the BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (ZCN-T).

Story continues below advertisement

To start, we’ll flash back to the crash of early 2020. ZLB lost 16.2 per cent over the first three months of the year on a total return basis, while ZCN lost 20.8 per cent. ZLB’s lower volatility holdings declined less, but not dramatically so. If you’re buying low-volatility ETFs now, keep this performance comparison in mind and temper your expectations for downside protection if stocks fall.

If stocks take off again, expect low-volatility ETFs to lag traditional index ETFs. ZLB’s two-year annualized total return to July 31 was 11.7 per cent, compared with ZCN’s 14.8 per cent. And what about calm, low-drama market conditions? In the comparatively placid markets before the pandemic began, low-volatility ETFs were very competitive.

Might now actually be a good time to pivot to such ETFs? Making portfolio changes such as these is a form of market timing, which is to say they’re tough to do in a consistently timely way. Still, we could be at a key juncture for low-volatility investing. After lagging traditional indexing for a while, this strategy has now pulled even. Year to date, ZCN and ZLB are both up about 18 per cent.

If stocks are decelerating, low-volatility ETFs could offer a mildly less bumpy ride in the months ahead and deliver better results. Don’t expect too much, though. In a fast-falling market, bonds are what save your portfolio.

-- Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

Stocks to ponder

Story continues below advertisement

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD-Q) Shares of the trading app giant have had a rough week as the fee-free broker’s warning about a slowdown in trading raises concerns about its reliance on a pack of small-time investors to sustain a frenzy in stocks, options and cryptocurrencies. Reuters has more on why investors are cautious on the stock.

The Rundown

Half a trillion dollars wiped from China markets in a week as clampdowns shatter confidence

China’s tech stocks slumped to new lows on Friday and Hong Kong’s benchmark index hit an almost 10-month trough, as an unrelenting series of Chinese regulatory crackdowns crushed investors’ confidence. More than US$560 billion in market value has been wiped off Hong Kong and mainland China exchanges in a week as funds capitulate out of once-favored stocks, unsure which sectors regulators will target next. E-commerce giant Alibaba now commands its lowest price-to-earnings ratio since its listing in New York in 2014 and Tencent its lowest in more than eight years. Tom Westbrook and Samuel Shen of Reuters tell us more.

Others (for subscribers)

Gordon Pape: My RRSP Portfolio continues to gain 10.5% annually, but it’s time to make some changes

Story continues below advertisement

Number Cruncher: Six dividend stocks that should benefit from Canada’s push to shore up infrastructure

Number Cruncher: These U.S. ETFs offer access to an efficient market

The highest-yielding stocks on the TSX, plus risk data

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

‘Dividend Dynasties’: CIBC’s top picks in Canadian dividend stocks

Story continues below advertisement

Globe Advisor

Defensive ETF flows hint at ‘bullish but worried’ sentiment on Wall Street

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation - a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’’ portfolios.

What’s up in the days ahead

Acadian Timber is exploring an alternative revenue stream to cutting down trees: not cutting down trees. The company is an early example in a growing trend of timber owners generating revenue by selling carbon offsets to others. David Berman will tell us more this weekend.

The Jackson Hole Jamboree and other world market themes for the week ahead

Story continues below advertisement

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff