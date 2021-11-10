Morgan Stanley’s excellent The Turbulence of Transition research report presents hard data describing the need for fossil fuels during the transition to Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The report effectively provides investors with a timeline for the industry’s decline to what, compared to now, will eventually feel like near-obsolescence.

Energy analyst Martijn Rats began by quantifying the challenge involved with the transition to renewable power. He notes the 1.1 degree Celsius increase in the world’s temperature as compared to the 1850-1900 average. That trend is accompanied by an increase of atmospheric carbon dioxide from 290 parts per million (ppm) to 415 ppm.

To curtail temperature increases, the goal is to limit carbon dioxide levels to below 450 ppm. Mr. Rats estimates this leaves the possibility of 420 billion to 580 billion tonnes of carbon that can be released into the atmosphere.

Greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels are currently about 37 billion tonnes per year. To meet the greenhouse gas targets, annual emissions “need to decline, more or less in a straight line to zero, over a period of around 30 years – hence ‘Net Zero by 2050′,” writes the analyst.

Importantly, Morgan Stanley notes that oil exploration efforts are already adjusting lower while demand continues to climb. Investment in new fossil fuel production has fallen from US$740-billion in 2019 to just $350-billion worldwide. The International Energy Agency estimates that annual investment of $365-billion in new supply will be necessary even in a Net Zero scenario where global oil demand falls 29 per cent by 2030.

Mr. Rats does not expect global oil demand to peak until 2028 at the earliest at 105 million barrels per day, assuming electrification targets are met.

“On the other side of the Energy Transition lies a new, stable system,” writes Mr. Rats, “but the route between here and there looks to be a turbulent one.”

It appears, for now, that global oil and gas producers are preparing for a long-term decline in fuel demand, yet oil and gas remains an important contributor to the eventual shift to renewables. This sets the stage for consistent shortfalls in fossil fuel supply in the coming years before the eventual inflection point in demand takes place.

Voyager Digital Ltd. (VOYG-T) If you’re looking for a bitcoin play, this is a stock you may want to put on your radar screen. Voyager Digital is a cryptocurrency broker with a platform that allows individuals to trade bitcoin and ethereum as well as over 60 other cypto assets. Rapid revenue and earnings growth is anticipated, and the company may soon list on a U.S. exchange. Jennifer Dowty looks at the investment case for the stock.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. (CU-T) Utilities have a reputation for being boring, stodgy investments, and this Calgary-based company has certainly lived up to that stereotype. For the 10 years ended Oct. 31, the shares posted a total return – including dividends – of 5.6 per cent on an annualized basis. That trailed the return of 8.8 per cent for the S&P/TSX Composite Index and also lagged many other Canadian utilities. As John Heinzl tells us, the company could continue to test investors’ patience, at least in the near term.

Roblox Corp. (RBLX-N) Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest sold some of this gaming company’s shares this week after they surged following strong quarterly results. The jump helped the company more than double its stock price to $109.52 since its market debut in March, while adding US$18.7 billion to its market capitalization. Founded in 2004, the company has worked for a decade to build a virtual platform - or the new buzzword in the tech world called metaverse - where its users can interact and play games. Here’s more on how Roblox has become a growth stock star.

General Electric Co. (GE-N) With General Electric’s decision to break up into three separate companies, investors who have held the stock through a long, troubled period may be hoping the move will give the conglomerate’s underperforming shares a jolt. Here is a closer look at GE in the markets.

How to scoop up dividend hikes from all the big banks in one easy move

In one of the most eagerly anticipated investing developments this fall, federal regulators have given the banks the go-ahead to resume dividend increases. Which bank will raise dividends the most, and which will be first to declare a higher dividend? If you prefer to skip the guessing game, try this. Buy an equal amount of each of the Big Six banks and scoop up higher dividends from all. As Rob Carrick tells us, the BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB-T) is one way to do this. But there are a few unique things about this ETF that investors should know.

Airline stocks are up on optimism, again. But this rally has legs

Airlines are back in favour with investors. The gains mark the latest move in zig-zagging action in 2021 that has likely made investors wonder whether the turbulence is just part of a jumpy long-term recovery for the sector or a sign that they should cash in their gains when the going is good. As David Berman tells us, this latest rally could be the one that sticks.

It’s likely to be a winter of market confusion as forecasters struggle with mixed signals

If any investor tells you they are sure of what happens next in macro markets, they are likely to be fibbing. Such is the confusion in policy and investment circles right now over the course of inflation, output, jobs, financial prices and central bank policy that the next 3-6 months is likely impossible to predict with any conviction. Ironically, there appears to be much less uncertainty over the long-term horizon - where risk premia have traditionally been far higher because more things can go bump in the night over elongated time spans.

One year from Pfizer vaccine news, some unlikely market outcomes

It has been a year since Pfizer’s announcement of a breakthrough on its experimental COVID-19 vaccine. But as Reuters reports, many of the trades that were expected to benefit from economies reopening have underwhelmed.

Number Cruncher: These 10 TSX stocks are ahead of the curve on environmental sustainability

Goldman Sachs bets on inflation-linked trades as the big winners for 2022

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Tesla selloff puts at risk its $1 trillion club membership

Millennials’ love affair with pets drives investment opportunity

Ian McGugan tells us about some ugly stocks that may be buys right now.

