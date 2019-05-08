Advice from one of the wisest financial minds in the world, the outlook for oil prices, and TSX stocks being shorted

Wall Street Journal writers Jason Zweig and Nicole Friedman recently had the enviable opportunity to speak with Berkshire Hathaway’s co-head Charlie Munger in an interview that lasted a remarkable six hours.
At 95-years old, the intellectually gifted Mr. Munger is arguably the wisest financial mind in the world and the interview is predictably full of surprising insight.
The most surprising observation for me, was posted by Mr. Zweig on social media.
“Part of the reason I’ve been a little more successful than most people is I’m good at destroying my own best-loved ideas … I’m pleased when I can destroy an idea that I’ve worked very hard on for a long period of time.” When the Journal noted that most people hate this kind of revelation, Mr. Munger replied “Yes. But actually I know how much power and wealth is in it, so I like it. ”
I couldn’t think of an important personal financial idea I’d successfully squashed, which is only one reason that my tax bracket and Mr. Munger’s might as well be on different planets.
There is, however, one cherished market idea – buy stocks when they’re cheap and sell them when expensive – that is under threat. The most common method of market outperformance in the past decade has been to buy extremely expensive technology stocks and hold them even though their valuations reach insane levels.
Since inception in September of 2014, the NYSE FANG + Index – which includes Facebook Inc., Apple Inc., Netflix , Alphabet Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com, Baidu Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Tesla Inc. and Twitter Inc., – has generated an annual return of 24.2 per cent compared with 10.3 for the S&P 500. The outperformance occurred despite the fact the FANG + Index carries price-to-earnings levels roughly double that of the broader benchmark.
I’d still much rather hold stocks with lower valuation levels, and expect more downside protection as a result. There is a chance, as I wrote earlier this week, that value investing still works but the valuation techniques have changed. Or, as in the original late 1990s tech bubble, it’s just a matter of time before the expensive market winners come back down to earth.
There is also the legitimate possibility that the inexpensive, old economy stocks are actually outdated and will remain cheap for the long term. The only thing investors can do is keep an open mind, and be willing to dispense with preconceptions where data indicates they should like Mr. Munger does, no matter where they pop up.
-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist
Southern Co. (SO-N). It’s great when a stock that you own takes off. But if it does so for the wrong reasons, it may spell trouble ahead. The rapid rise of Southern Co. so far this year is a case in point. Southern is a major utility based in Atlanta that serves a large segment of the southeastern United States. It’s gained about 20 per cent so far this year and that’s a big move for a utility stock in such a short time. So why the big surge? The person to thank is not Southern’s chief executive but rather Jerome Powell, chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, and his colleagues. Their decision to suspend rate hikes for the next several months and perhaps for all of 2019 was a gift to all interest-sensitive stocks. Southern was just one of the beneficiaries. Gordon Pape explains (for subscribers).
An oil slide was inevitable. Here’s where we are likely to go from here
The recent weakness in global oil prices is likely a result of speculative froth burning off and funds reducing optimistic bets on the commodity price. The latest data on futures market positioning suggest the process has a bit further to go. This trend is not cause for major concern for bullish investors in the short term. But the lack of commodity-price response to recent supply disruptions and expectations for an extended build in crude inventories should provide reason for caution in the mid-term. Scott Barlow takes a look at the oil sector reports (for subscribers).
These unbiased, long-term estimates of bond and cash returns will surprise you
There’s some eye-opening optimism in the latest investment return projections produced for financial planners. Every year, the FP Canada Standards Council issues Project Assumption Guidelines to set out long-term projections for inflation and financial market returns. This year’s guide includes expectations for stock market returns that will strike most investors as realistic. It’s the guidelines for cash and bonds that really stand out. To put it mildly, they’re quite optimistic. Rob Carrick takes a look (for subscribers).
These Canadian stocks are under attack by short sellers
Larry MacDonald takes a look at the most-shorted stocks on the TSX, including the Big 6 banks. (For subscribers.)
Buy the dip in oil stocks: Citi
Market strife looms if no one blinks in U.S.-China trade clash
Trump’s fascination with stock market threatens global rally
Examining the role of goodwill in responsible investing
Eleven U.S. energy stocks poised to withstand oil-price volatility
Health-care, bullish bets dominate hedge-fund Sohn Investment Conference picks
Wednesday’s Insider Report: President cashes out $790,000 as stock approaches its record high
Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades
Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch
Tuesday’s Insider Report: Chairman continues to buy shares of this penny stock
Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades
Ontario is finally regulating the terms financial planner and financial adviser, to the benefit of everyone
Big Four miners languish amid demand, ESG, capex concerns
Greenlight’s David Einhorn continues attack on Tesla
Why advisors should leave portfolio management to the experts
No ‘one-size-fits-all’ when switching a financial advisory practice to fees
Question: I own a mutual fund and, even though I didn’t sell any units, there is a capital gain reported on my tax slip. When I sell my units in the future, how can I get credit for the tax already paid?
Answer: With mutual funds and ETFs, there are two types of capital gains – those triggered by the fund internally when it sells securities that have risen in value, and the gain (or loss) you report when you ultimately sell your units. Your share of the fund’s own net capital gains during the year is reported on your T3 slip and taxed in your hands. You cannot claim these gains as a credit to offset future capital gains when you sell, as the two types of capital gains are distinct. However, if all or a portion of the fund’s capital gains were reinvested in the fund – which is often the case – you should add the amount of these reinvested distributions to your adjusted cost base. This will reduce your capital gain when you ultimately sell and effectively prevent you from being taxed twice. (Google “Heinzl reinvested distributions” for more information on this topic.)
--John Heinzl
Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.
An investment in Cargojet Inc. has always been a bet on a long-term trend: As people buy more stuff online, there will be a corresponding need to ship packages across the country. But the shares of the overnight air cargo business have retreated more than 10 per cent over the past two months. Is the dip worth buying? David Berman will take a look.
