As people get older, they become more experienced and – hopefully – wiser investors, but the clock is ticking on their ability to recover from market losses.

Even a 50-per-cent drop in stock prices is not a big deal in the greater scheme of things to a 25-year-old beginning their investment journey. But a drop of that magnitude would be devastating to someone close to retirement. Investment advisers tell their clients that markets always rebound, but they often neglect to say that the rebound may take a quite a while.

There have been extended periods, some encompassing even decades, when markets provided low – or even negative – returns, especially when factoring in inflation. Older people retiring in 1929, when Wall Street crashed, would have lost much of their nest egg and not lived long enough to recoup their losses. During the period of rampant inflation that started in the late 1960s and lasted two decades, the S&P 500 fell by 64 per cent in real terms.

The Aug. 13, 1979, cover of Business Week, which in the preinternet days was the bible of business journalism, trumpeted the “Death of Equities.” The assertion that equities would never do well again turned out to be wrong. At the same time, those who believed that markets would return to delivering consistently high returns turned out to be wrong, too.

In order to protect their nest eggs when there is less time to bounce back from losses, older investors should decrease their equity exposure and increase the income portion, particularly in their bond weightings. This reduces the volatility of the overall portfolio in general, especially if the average term of the bond portion is not too long and sensitive to rate movements.

Perhaps even the conventional balanced portfolio consisting of 60 per cent in stocks and 40 per cent in bonds is too aggressive for retired investors. That group may want to consider something closer to a mix of 40/60 stocks to bonds, or something even more conservative.

According to the Stern School of Business at NYU, the S&P 500 – with dividends reinvested – returned 15.8 per cent annualized between the end of 2008 and the end of 2021. U.S. Treasuries returned only 2.7 per cent a year. But even though stocks historically outperform bonds much of the time, this degree of stock outperformance is unsustainable.

Yes, equities tend to outperform over the long-term, but determining when that occurs and by how much can only be done in hindsight.

The traditional approach of reducing equity and increasing fixed income portions in a portfolio over time has been eschewed in recent years for two main reasons. One is that investors and their advisers have been lulled into accepting high equity weightings because of the generous returns of the recent secular bull market. (I believe this secular bull market ended at the end of 2021.)

The other reason is that the equity fees investors pay tend to be significantly higher than fixed-income fees. Investment management firms’ equity division payrolls are dramatically larger than those of their fixed income teams. All too many professional portfolio managers who kept equity weightings higher than they knew were prudent before the financial crisis hit did so because they did not want to give up those bigger revenues.

The time has come for older investors to be even more prudent. After a long period of artificially low rates, we have returned to a more typical interest rate environment. Since the financial crisis, interest rates were often below inflation. Fixed-income savers were punished as their capital was worth less in the future than when they initially purchased the security. In contrast, low rates incentivized fly-by-night companies and shady “serial entrepreneurs” to raise cheap capital, which turbo-fuelled the stock market.

That era has ended and has resulted in a very expensive and overpriced stock market. I base this conclusion on two of my favourite long-term indicators: the Buffet Indicator and the Shiller P/E Ratio.

The Buffett Indicator – formulated by Warren Buffett – is the total market value of stocks divided by total gross domestic product. If the ratio is historically high, stocks are considered expensive; if low, stocks are cheap. The current ratio of 175 is about 44 per cent above the historical average.

The Shiller P/E ratio is the current value of the S&P 500 divided by the average inflation-adjusted 10-year earnings per share. The ratio is currently about 31. That’s down from a recent peak of almost 39 times in October, 2021, but still historically high. Before the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s and the subsequent period of artificially low rates, the ratio varied between 5 and 20, for the most part.

Both indicators clearly indicate a prolonged period of weak equity returns. Prudent mature investors must take heed.

Another cautionary note: both the Buffett and Shiller indicators rely on the growth of the economy. Economic growth has a large effect on long-term equity returns and valuations. I believe that long-term growth in the future will be less than it was during the first decades of the postwar period. Secular growth has been slowing for a while now, likely because of increasing government spending, higher taxes, declining productivity growth and ever-increasing government debt levels. Relying on the historical data of the past few decades and extending trend lines is a recipe for disaster.

Investors, don’t be lulled into a false sense of security because 2023 is turning out to be a positive year. Remember, secular bull markets contain cyclical and shorter-term selloffs and long-term bear markets have periods of positive returns. At the same time, it would be wise to keep in mind that 2024 has a good chance of seeing a recession.

Tom Czitron is a former portfolio manager with more than four decades of investment experience, particularly in fixed income and asset mix strategy. He is a former lead manager of Royal Bank of Canada’s main bond fund.

