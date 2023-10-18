Air Canada’s (AC-T) share price hit a one-year low on Wednesday as the airline navigates higher fuel costs, competition and interest rates.

The company’s stock slipped nearly three percentage points to $17.29 by midday, marking its lowest price since mid-October last year and a one-third drop from its recent peak in July — part of a pattern seen across the North American airline sector.

Shares of United Airlines (UAL-Q) tumbled more than 7% on Wednesday morning and took the rest of the industry down with them after the carrier gave a gloomy outlook for fourth-quarter profit, which will be reduced by rising jet fuel prices.

In addition, United’s revenue could be disappointing the longer that flights to Israel are suspended for the Israel-Hamas war.

United reported after the market closed Tuesday that it earned $1.14 billion in the third quarter, beating Wall Street expectations for profit and revenue.

Investors, however, focused immediately on the airline’s prediction that fourth-quarter earnings would be between $1.50 and $1.80 per share, well below analysts’ forecast of $2.09 per share.

United said whether profit is at the high or low end of that range will depend on whether flights to Tel Aviv resume next month or remain shuttered through year end.

The S&P 500 passenger airlines index dropped 4.8% to hit a more than one-year low.

On Monday, Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth lowered her earnings forecast for Montreal-based Air Canada due to the run-up in jet fuel prices over the past three months.

She noted steeper competition with Porter Airlines, Flair Airlines and Lynx Air on domestic, cross-border and sun destination routes, but pointed to Air Canada’s loyalty program and fuel-efficient planes as an advantage.

In an interview, ATB Capital Markets analyst Chris Murray said worries also persist over consumers’ willingness to keep spending on travel amid higher interest rates and inflation.

Nonetheless, he says Air Canada looks well-placed in the medium term after the airline roared back to profitability in the spring and early summer, when revenues hit a second-quarter record that topped $5.4 billion.

