America’s fading brands a trap for investors, ETF picks, and five income equities to buy for 2020

The organizational dysfunction at Boeing would be laughable if not so tragically negligent according to new behind-the-scenes reports. The aeronautics and defense giant, once a source of pride for Americans, is indicative of a trend whereby companies have taken their responsibility to shareholders too far in an attempt to squeeze the last drops of profit from fading brands.

Two of Boeing’s new 787 Max airplanes have crashed and the leaked corporate emails about the project’s development are truly damning. They included: “Would you put your family on a MAX simulator trained aircraft? I wouldn’t”, “I’ll be shocked if the FAA passes this turd” and “It’s systemic. It’s culture. It’s the fact we have a senior leadership team that understands very little about the business and yet are driving us to certain objectives.”

In a recent opinion column, Bloomberg’s Joe Nocera suggested that “safety was no longer high on Boeing’s list of priorities. What was ascendant was maximizing shareholder value, with catastrophic consequences. The company cut corners to get the plane on the market quickly. It used the least expensive suppliers regardless of how inexperienced they were.”

The aeronautics industry is not alone in maximizing shareholder value at the expense of customers. In a brilliant piece of reporting from 2013, the New York Times detailed a secret meeting of food industry executives from Coca-Cola, Kraft, Nestle and others.

During the meeting, representatives from Pillsbury and Kraft urged the attendees to voluntarily accept standards to limit the industry’s significant contribution to America’s obesity epidemic, and even compared processed foods to tobacco in terms of negative health effects.

Plans to form a more virtuous food industry were shot down. According to the report, one of the primary forces of resistance was an executive whose company had recently come to dominate the yogurt industry by “transforming] traditional unsweetened breakfast yogurt into a veritable dessert. It now had twice as much sugar per serving as General Mills’ marshmallow cereal Lucky Charms.”

In terms of serving shareholders, financial engineering - notably share buybacks - and offshoring labour to low wage countries are two ways companies can serve shareholders without improving the products they sell. Admittedly these practices are less ethically egregious, but they still highlight a segment of the corporate culture dependent on sleight of hand rather than stronger demand.

I’m certainly not suggesting all corporations are bad or that CEOs should start ignoring their shareholders. Or that America’s bright history of innovation is over. But investors in the current climate should ensure that the companies they own generate profits in sustainable ways that allow them to sleep soundly at night.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Pembina Pipeline Corp. This dividend stock has positive momentum, with the share price last week closing at a record high. In addition to price appreciation, the stock offers investors an attractive yield of 5 per cent. It has 17 buy recommendations with a potential 15-per-cent total return forecast. Jennifer Dowty profiles the stock.

Tesla Inc. Tesla is expected to report earnings on Jan. 29 and the stock will swing up or down depending on what the report reveals. Those who are thinking of buying in should be aware they are signing up for a head-snapping ride. Ian McGugan takes a closer look.

Gordon Pape believes 2020 will be another good year for Canadian income-oriented investors. Here are five stocks with above-average yields that he thinks you should include in your portfolio this year.

This earnings season, the Canadian stock market will have to prove it deserves to be trading at record highs. Investors largely ignored a downturn in corporate profits through the first three quarters of 2019 en route to the best calendar year for Canadian equities in a decade. A solid result from fourth-quarter earnings reports will go a long way to justifying the stock market’s winning streak. Here’s what investors can expect.

Here’s a prediction you can take to the bank: Regardless of what happens on the stock market, most of the companies in John Heinzl’s Yield Hog Dividend Growth Portfolio will raise their dividends in 2020. John shares more of his insight on his portfolio here.

Most parents want to open a basic savings account for their child, so they can start to learn financial concepts such as saving, budgeting and earning interest. But navigating the confusing world that are children’s bank accounts, with their array of ages, debit and Interac options – as well as a maddening absence of details on bank websites – is not for the faint of heart. Then there is the dismal amount of interest paid on children’s bank accounts. Before you decide to use these accounts, check out our guide.

