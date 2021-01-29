An RRSP investing strategy for 2021. Plus, our latest online brokerage ranking and what you need to know about this week’s stock trading frenzy

Either you’re terrified of today’s stock market conditions or raring to go.

Regardless, here’s the best strategy for registered retirement savings plans in the pandemic winter of 2021: Pick a balanced exchange-traded fund with a mix of stocks and bonds that makes sense for you and start making biweekly contributions.

So boring, I know. But stocks today are excessively exciting and excitable, and there’s the risk of a sharp pullback. A balanced ETF won’t completely protect you if stocks plunge, but the bond component will at least provide a little cushion. You’ll almost certainly do better than if you bought a bunch of today’s hot stocks. And for nervous investors, a conservative, balanced ETF helps ensure you’re not shut out of stock market gains ahead, so you get a taste of the upside.

Story continues below advertisement

March 1 is the deadline for contributions to an RRSP for the 2020 tax year. In a recent survey issued by Bank of Nova Scotia, 70 per cent of respondents said they found it hard to know what to do with their investments in the current environment.

Frankly, I worry about the investors who are not uncertain. Stocks have powered ahead since last spring for a variety of valid reasons: low interest rates on bonds, government support for the economy and the expectation of an economic rebound once the pandemic is under control. But there’s a growing sense that stocks are getting ahead of reality. Speculative stocks are flying, and the demand for online brokerage accounts to trade stocks keeps spiking.

You could keep this year’s RRSP contribution in cash and wait for a market crash, then buy, but what if stocks keep rising for a while yet? You could go all in with your RRSP contribution in hopes of catching the next leg of market gains, but what if stocks crash on March 2?

The easy compromise is to take your RRSP contribution and feed it into the market in regular increments. Biweekly is one option, but you could also go monthly or just sporadically. This approach is called dollar-cost averaging and is a proven way to manage your emotions as an investor. In down markets, you’ll invest regardless of your trepidation; in soaring markets, you’re protected from your own exuberance.

You’ll find an overview of balanced ETFs in the latest Globe and Mail ETF Buyer’s Guide. There are conservative versions with a 50-50 mix of stocks and bonds, middle-of-the-road versions with 60-40 or 70-30 mixes and growth variants with an 80-20 mix. Beyond bonds, these ETFs diversify your stock holdings with exposure to Canadian, U.S. and international markets.

Do not buy balanced ETFs or anything else with exposure to stocks if you plan to judge your success by what happens in a few months or even a year. It may take years for the investments you make in balanced ETFs in 2021 to ripen.

-- Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

Story continues below advertisement

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

The 2021 Globe and Mail online brokerage ranking

Soaring stock markets always stoke demand for online investing, but what we’ve seen since the stock market crash of early 2020 is next-level intense. Trading volumes have surged in the online brokerage business, as have applications for new accounts and requests to upgrade existing accounts for margin trading. Yet another area of huge growth is in requests to transfer in money and accounts from other investment firms. Amid this burst of activity comes the 22nd annual Globe and Mail online brokerage ranking. Use it to find a broker that will best set you up for long-term investing success rather than a joyride in a hot stock market.

The Reddit Trading Frenzy

It’s been a dizzying week. The roller coaster for stocks such as GameStop and BlackBerry has moved so quickly that it’s tricky to follow what’s going on. Here’s some of our latest coverage:

How did the Reddit stock market rally happen and why did it start to fizzle on Thursday? Here’s an explainer.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest moves: GameStop back on the rise as Robinhood eases trading ban

The impact on Canada: Regulators facing challenges dealing with Reddit-based market manipulation

Rob Carrick: GameStop is a great David vs. Goliath story, but no blueprint for investing success

Andy Willis: Short squeezes reveal investor anger and cynicism

Tim Cestnick: Social media-driven trading frenzy has tax implications

Others (for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Friday’s Insider Report: Bill Gates cashes out $370-million from this large-cap dividend stock

BlackBerry execs sold shares as Reddit-driven rally started

Expected returns for the 11 consumer staples stocks in the S&P/TSX composite index

Story continues below advertisement

Number Cruncher: Time to play defence with your portfolio? Check out these 10 dividend-paying utilities stocks

Number Cruncher: Which sustainable funds have outperformed their peers? Check out these 11 ETFs

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I’d like your opinion on PAWZ, a U.S.-based ETF on the pet care industry. It seems to be a reasonable way to play the pet care market. Thanks. – Jack J.

Answer: PAWZ is the trading symbol for ProShares Pet Care ETF. This is an international fund (although heavily concentrated in the U.S.) that invests in a range of companies that stand to potentially benefit from the proliferation of pet ownership, and the emerging trends affecting how we care for our pets. It’s a new fund, launched in November 2018.

So far, it has performed very well, with a one-year gain of over 60 per cent in 2020. But these have been unusual times, to say the least. There have been many media reports of people buying pets to combat pandemic-induced loneliness, which in turn has increased demand for pet care supplies and services.

Story continues below advertisement

This is a growing industry – there are projections that pet care businesses could reach US$270 billion by 2025. But it would be unrealistic to expect the fund to continue to deliver returns of this magnitude.

Most of the top holdings will be unfamiliar to investors. For example, Idexx Laboratories, which produces a range of animal healthcare products, makes up 10.1 per cent of the ETF’s total assets. Chewy Inc., which makes pet food and a number of other products, is close behind at 9.96 per cent. In fact, the top five holdings account for more than 47 per cent of the fund’s assets, so this is a heavily concentrated portfolio. If even one of those major companies slips, it will have a disproportionate impact on the performance of the ETF. For that reason, I would rate it as higher risk.

If you decide to invest, remember this is a niche market. Don’t commit a large proportion of your resources.

--Gordon Pape

What’s up in the days ahead

This weekend, look for in-depth advice and perspective following a week in the markets quite unlike we’ve ever seen before. Ian McGugan will explain why the market is having a George Costanza moment, and Tim Kiladze looks at what could cool this market in overdrive.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff