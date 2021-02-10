 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Investment Ideas

Investor Newsletter

An under-recognized bullish force in equity markets. Plus, the cannabis comeback and two stock picks from one of Canada’s top value investors

For Subscribers
Mechanical inflows to equity markets are an underestimated positive driver of stock prices, and this will add to market volatility throughout all asset classes in 2021.

These trends will take a bit of explaining.

The risk parity investment strategy was developed by hedge fund giants like Cliff Asness at Connecticut-based AQR Capital Management and Ray Dalio from Bridgewater Associates. Marketed as an “all weather” investment vehicle suitable for all market environments, risk parity funds have been extremely popular - estimates on assets invested range from US$150-billion to $400-billion.

The sophisticated asset allocation strategy involves multi-part risk analysis that overweights the asset class – whether fixed income, equities, or commodities – with the lowest risk. Leverage is often used in risk parity funds. For instance, a portfolio manager might use borrowed funds to add to bond holdings when risk is low in fixed income markets, increasing income for investors.

Citi analyst David Bieber noted that risk parity funds are extremely overweight bonds at this point, despite the rally in equities.

“[U.S. Treasury bonds] are leveraged close to the historical highs [at 98th percentile relative to history], equities are close to the long term average … while oil and gold are significantly underweight,” he wrote in a research report this month. “The current setup suggests rates downside and upside in equities.”

Mr. Bieber sees the potential for risk parity funds to re-allocate quickly, and all at once, from bonds into equities and commodities if markets rally and bond yields rise. This would drive bond prices lower and equity and commodity prices higher.

There are other potential sources of structural equity inflows. Money market fund assets remain high after investors parked money there in large numbers as COVID hit and have yet to shift to risk assets. Household savings rates on both sides of the border are also very inflated relative to history, increasing the likelihood of more retail Robinhood-style trading.

Risk parity funds highlight an asset allocation dilemma facing huge swathes of the finance industry. In an era of ultra-low interest rates and bond yields, pension funds and insurance companies – every large portfolio designed to pay out future liabilities – must find alternatives to bonds, which won’t generate sufficient reruns even with the magic of compound interest.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Mogo Inc. (MOGO-T) Shares in this financial technology company hit a record high on Tuesday, and surpassed its 2015 initial public offering price for the first time, amid investor speculation that bitcoin could become a mainstream currency. In just three months, shares have risen nearly 400 per cent. Brenda Bouw tells us more about the stock.

The Rundown

The cannabis comeback: Why Aphria’s shares tripled in one month - and the whole sector is booming. Again.

They were left for dead, or something very close to it. Cannabis producers were shut out of capital markets in 2019, reeling from writedowns sometimes worth hundreds of millions of dollars and struggling to forecast any profits for the foreseeable future. Starved of fresh cash to fund their growth – and in some cases, to simply finish their production facilities – the sector nosedived. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index, which tracks the industry’s stocks, lost three-quarters of its value in one year. Yet, after all of that, cannabis companies are roaring back. In some cases, they are worth more than ever. Tim Kiladze looks at their comeback.

Also see: Reddit forums turn to cannabis sector as stocks hit new highs

Another fantastic February for investors? Ten reasons why the bull run may continue

The S&P/TSX composite index has been on a tear, rising 6 per cent in just seven days. This may be the start to a fantastic February for equity investors. Jennifer Dowty provides 10 reasons why the positive momentum in the stock market may continue.

How to build a successful RRSP

‘Tis the season for making your Registered Retirement Savings Plan contribution. Gordon Pape has some suggestions for setting up a successful plan. Older readers may want to share these tips with their children or grandchildren.

This is the worst way to park cash in your investment account

Low interest rates have turned money market funds into dead money, writes Rob Carrick. His advice: find a better place for your cash as soon as possible.

These two stocks are among the favourites right now of Canadian value investor Francis Chou

Value investor Francis Chou is well known to Canadians for his mutual funds. But he set out in 2018 to more directly follow in the footsteps of Warren Buffett and Prem Watsa when he bought a small Nebraska-based insurance firm called Stonetrust. Norman Rothery tells us more about Mr. Chou’s latest endeavour and two stocks that he’s particularly enthused about right now.

Double bubble: Tesla buying bitcoin is markets’ latest sign of froth

When the world’s most exuberantly valued automaker piles into one of the world’s most volatile speculations, caution would seem to be in order. But in today’s frenetic and gamified stock market, investors actually seem to be welcoming the prospect of signing up for an extra dose of risk. Ian McGugan has this analysis.

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Number Cruncher: Beyond GameStop: Five other U.S. stocks primed for an imminent short squeeze

What trends will drive the next phase of ETF industry’s torrid growth?

What’s up in the days ahead

David Berman looks at surging lumber prices and shares of Canadian producers. And, catch the premier instalment of the 2021 ETF Buyers’ Guide this Friday.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff

