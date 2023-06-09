BofA Securities U.S. equity and quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian’s Bye, bye bear report released Friday noted that the U.S. equity bear market is officially over, while also answering the most common questions she is getting from professional money managers.

The S&P 500 is up 20 per cent from the October low and this by definition marks the end of the bear market. Ms. Subramanian does not put a lot of faith in the predictive power of this pattern but does point out that 12-month returns were positive more than 92 per cent after bear markets end, with returns averaging 19 per cent.

As for the questions, portfolio managers are asking when more investors will get bullish on equities beyond those involving artificial intelligence (AI). The strategist believes that investors regain optimism by recognizing more stable interest rates and inflation, declining earnings uncertainty, and resilient profit margins. The Federal Reserve also has room to cut rates if necessary.

Ms. Subramanian is a fan of active fund management over index strategies. The S&P 500 rally has been dominated by a few megacap technology stocks and she does not believe this is sustainable. A reversal of the trend, with megacaps underperforming the rest of the index, would see weaker relative returns from passive index strategies.

In a related thought, BofA believes that the equal weighted S&P 500 could double returns of the conventional market capitalization-weighted benchmark. The equal weighted S&P 500 benchmark is trading at 15 times earnings, five points cheaper than the market cap-weighted index.

Investors are also asking about the best ways to invest in AI and Ms. Subramanian recommends semiconductor stocks. BofA analyst Vivek Arya recently raised the price target for NVIDIA Corp., currently trading at US$385, from US$450 to $500.

– Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Dollarama reported impressive results on Wednesday, leading Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley to boost his target price on the stock. One of the more impressive figures: Dollarama reported sales growth of 17.1 per cent at stores open for at least a year. This growth consisted of a 15.5 per cent gain in the number of transactions and a 1.4 per cent gain in the basket size of shoppers. David Berman has more on the retailer.

The Rundown

Despite a political backlash against environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing in the United States, the practice has seen a resurgence in Canada. In the first-quarter, investor money into these vehicles amounted to $1.4-billion, up 55 per cent from the previous three months, according to Jeffrey Jones.

A strengthening economy and fading concerns about political instability may have fuelled a 20 per cent rally in U.S. markets earlier this week. Also driving the rally was a fear of missing out, Reuters reports.

Things feel awfully familiar in the financial markets, and investors shouldn’t be feeling overly optimistic, John De Goey writes.

Canadian housing affordability is ‘likely past the point of no return:’ RBC Analyst

Bank stock valuations will remain depressed says BMO analyst

Question: I am able to calculate the ACB (adjusted cost base) when I add new stocks/ units. But how do I adjust the ACB for ROC (return of capital)? Does ROC decrease my book cost? Also, is a “distribution” different from ROC for taxation and ACB calculations?

Answer: Distribution is the broad term that covers payments from an ETF, mutual fund, REIT, limited partnership, etc. For tax purposes, a distribution may be broken down into several components, including dividends, capital gains, interest, foreign income, and return of capital. These should be broken out on the reports you receive at tax time from your broker or the company that manages the security.

If a distribution includes return of capital, that amount should be deducted from your original cost to produce a new adjusted cost base. So, if you paid $10 for a security and you received $0.50 in ROC, your adjusted cost base will now be $9.50. This will increase your capital gain (or reduce a capital loss) when it comes time to sell the security.

If at any time the ACB drops below zero, the difference is taxed as a capital gain.

Finally, remember this only applies to non-registered accounts. You don’t need to worry about ACB in RRSPs, TFSAs, etc.

– Gordon Pape

