BofA Securities portfolio strategist Derek Harris co-opted the firm’s experts to answer the 15 most asked questions regarding the Ukraine crisis from institutional fund managers. Here we’ll outline the resulting discussion most pertinent to Canadian portfolios.

As to developed world economic growth, BofA notes that direct trade with Russia is minimal for both the euro area and the U.S.: 3.0 per cent of goods exports and 0.4 per cent, respectively. However, Russia supplies 40 per cent of European natural gas and 24 per cent of oil imports. For Madrid-based economist Ruben Segura-Cayuela, the inflationary effects of an energy supply shortage “means higher stagflation risks in the short term but possibly long term disinflationary forces.”

Economist Mark Cabana expects only minimal effects on central bank monetary policy. The conflict may slow growth in some regions, but central bankers will be faced with inflationary energy prices and are thus likely to continue tightening monetary policy.

Mr. Segura-Cayuela noted that France and Poland are alone among major continental countries spending two per cent or more of GDP on defence. Military expenditure is likely to increase, benefitting regional contractors like Airbus SE and Dassault Aviation SA.

Analyst Tal Liani believes current events will boost revenue for cybersecurity stocks, as Russia and the West look to disrupt each other’s communications networks. Mr. Liani mentions Crowdstrike Holdings Inc., Zscaler Inc., SentinelOne Inc., Ping Identity Holding Corp and CyberArk Software Ltd. as winners.

Commodity strategist Francisco Blanch is blunt in discussing Europe’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels: “It is simply not possible to fully offset the world´s, and most importantly Europe’s, Russian energy dependency overnight or even over the space of several years.”

Higher oil and gas prices will continue until the conflict abates but BofA believes the crisis will accelerate the move to renewable power. Mr. Blanch believes it will take at least two decades before European countries can halt imports of Russian energy.

BofA had been predicting a price spike to US$120 per barrel since last fall, well before the Russian invasion. Global inventories are low and even OPEC is running out of spare capacity. Mr. Blanch estimates that sanctioning just 10 per cent of Russian oil would send the crude price to 40-year highs.

Commodity analyst Michael Widner expects the gold price to climb to US$2,100 per pounce in coming quarters as a result of the crisis. Increasing geopolitical tension will motivate countries away from the U.S. dollar and into gold. The ease with which Russia’s foreign reserves, much of which is held in developed world banks, was frozen will also make physically-held gold attractive to central bankers.

BofA’s U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian sees the Ukraine conflict as part of a longer term trend of de-globalization. Ms. Subramanian notes that globalization – which significantly lowered production, labour and tax costs – was responsible for roughly half of the profit margin increase for multinational corporations. The return to protectionism she expects will result in falling profitability.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

War in Ukraine has investors thinking about a second Cold War

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, investors have enjoyed decades of global economic stability in which military conflicts and foreign diplomacy played a diminished role in the movements of markets. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the most overt sign of a recent change in that dynamic as increased jostling among powerful nations will have sweeping consequences for investors. The largest military conflict in Europe since World War II — combined with simmering tensions between the United States and China — has investors watching shifts in international power dynamics more closely than they have in a long time. Lananh Nguyen of The New York Times reports.

Dominique Lapointe, senior economist at Laurentian Bank Securities, believes stock markets will continue to be resilient even in the face of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, expecting major North American indexes to reach record levels later this year. In an interview with The Globe and Mail this week, Mr. Lapointe shared his perspectives on major market drivers and how investors can protect their portfolios during these turbulent times with the Globe’s Jennifer Dowty.

Energy security behind renewables’ new gains

Widespread concern over energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is turning investor interest toward the energy sector – but the best-performing stocks are not the obvious ones associated with traditional oil and gas producers. Instead, stocks tied to wind, solar and hydro energy are leading the way, and the gains could mark the start of a sustained comeback for the beaten-up renewable energy sector. David Berman reports.

A reminder to investors: Eventually, pendulums end up swinging back

In a low-interest-rate environment, many investors feel there is no investment alternative to stocks and real estate; and continuing reports of rising prices in these asset classes are creating fears in investors of missing out. As Sam Sivarajan writes, history suggests investors better think twice.

Question: Going forward into retirement years, are there advantages to owning blue chip preferred shares over common shares? Would it matter if the shares were in a RRIF, or an investment account? – Dave S.

Answer: Preferred shares were always somewhat complicated, but they have become much more so since the introduction of rate reset issues. They now account for well over half the market and are responsible for the increase in volatility in what used to be a rather tranquil investing backwater.

Look at the iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Index ETF (CPD-T). It had double-digit gains in 2017 and 2021, low single-digits gains in 2019 and 2020, and a loss in 2018. The average annual compound rate of return since the fund’s inception in 2007 is only 2.39 per cent.

If you want to buy individual preferreds instead of a mutual fund or ETF, you’ll need the guidance of a broker who is very experienced in this area.

Blue chip common stocks are much more transparent and several of them offer yields in excess of 4 per cent. Examples include BCE Inc. (BCE-T), TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T), Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T), Telus Corp. (T-T), and Emera Inc. (EMA-T).

Unless you have a great broker or have developed a profound knowledge of preferreds, I would stay with the common stocks.

As for a RRIF or investment account, my preference would be the latter. Canadian dividends are eligible for the dividend tax credit, which significantly reduces applicable rate. That tax break is lost in a RRIF.

--Gordon Pape

