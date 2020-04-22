Answers to investors’ most important questions, why energy stocks have avoided oil’s plunge, and the loonie becomes a copper-currency

Robert Buckland is Citi’s U.K.-based global equity strategist and his “Five Questions, Five Answers” report released Wednesday provides interesting and pertinent reading. Mr. Buckland, like most Citi strategists and economists, is bearish and this is important context. In distilling investor concerns into five questions and answers, however, the report presents important perspective for both optimistic and pessimistic investors.

The first question, “Is the bear market done?”, is answered with a blunt ‘not yet’. The strategist doesn’t believe that central bank efforts to prop up national economies will be enough to offset the 50 per cent drop in global corporate profits he expects.

The second question concerns the attractiveness of stock valuations and here, too, he is skeptical. The current Cyclically Adjusted Price to Earnings ratio [CAPE] for global stocks is not compelling at 21 times, slightly above the long term average.

In answer to ‘What indicators are you watching?” Mr. Buckland discusses how he’s gauging when a sustainable recovery will begin. As it happens, the indicators are the same ones I’m focusing on – global purchasing managers indices (PMIs), infection data, analyst earnings revisions and corporate bond spreads.

What will the recovery look like? The strategist does believe in a sharp, V-shaped recovery for markets – although at a later date than market bulls. He believes the rally, when it comes, will be led by cyclical stocks like energy and financials.

Mr. Buckland is frequently asked for the market signals arising from his bear market checklist. He’s bearish, but admits the message from the checklist is ‘buy the dip’.

The full checklist, which I posted on social media here, includes 18 recession indicators. Currently, only 5.5 of the indicators are flashing red, far fewer than in 2007 when 13 measures were indicating imminent recession. The strategist emphasizes, however, that the checklist is not a great market timing tool.

The focus on PMI indices means Mr. Buckland will likely be busy on Thursday as preliminary results for Australia, Japan, France, Germany, Euro Area, U.K. and U.S. will be released.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Why Canadian energy stocks have shrugged off this week’s crash in oil prices

The price of crude oil remains severely depressed after U.S. crude futures plummeted well below zero dollars a barrel on Monday, underscoring deep concerns about the global economy. Yet Canadian energy stocks largely shrugged off the deepening gloom. David Berman explains why.

How the loonie survived the crude price crash

For the time being, it appears the value of the loonie is ignoring the storage-related dislocations in the energy market and tracking hopes for a global economic recovery as represented by the copper price. Scott Barlow explains more.

Three stocks that are bucking the market trend

Despite the April rally, all the major North American indexes are still deep in the red so far this year because of the COVID-19 shock. But some stocks are bucking the trend. They have rebounded strongly from the March lows and have outperformed the indexes year-to-date. Gordon Pape takes a look at three of them.

It’s a good idea to invest during bad times in Canada. Here’s the proof

Looking back at the prior 25 years, it is clear that investors benefited from buying stocks in down periods. More than that, they didn’t have to time their purchases to perfection to do quite well. Simply buying when others were fearful yielded good results for investors who had the fortitude to hold on through the storms that buffeted them. Norman Rothery has crunched the data to prove it and provides this analysis.

Oil crash could have investors eyeing fossil-fuel-free sustainable funds

Sustainable investing strategies that avoid energy have been performing better than their peers and some broader benchmarks during the market meltdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and exacerbated by a glut in global oil. The results, alongside a depressed outlook for oil, could prompt more investors to look more closely at environmental, social and governance, or ESG, strategies that exclude fossil fuel companies, following the lead of some institutional and other investors in recent years. Brenda Bouw reports. (Free for everyone)

Companies weigh dividend cuts, suspensions ahead of earnings amid pandemic

