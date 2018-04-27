At the open: Wall Street starts higher as Amazon soars

Most U.S. stocks opened higher as the American economy cooled less-than-expected in the first quarter, while disappointing growth in Europe weighed on the pound and euro.

Yields on benchmark Treasuries fell and the dollar fluctuated near recent highs. The U.K. posted the worst quarterly GDP figures since 2012 and lackluster numbers also came out of France and Spain. Renewed optimism over tech earnings and progress toward peace on the Korean peninsula helped spur Asian equities.

The slew of first quarter growth figures are the latest clues on the health of the global economy, which is preoccupying investors amid growing signs of a peak in the cycle and against a backdrop of rising rates. The murky outlook is threatening to outweigh the impact of both a solid earnings season and easing geopolitical tension.

Story continues below advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sat down 1.65 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 24,315.89. The S&P 500 was higher by 8.28 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 2,675.30. The Nasdaq Composite gained 52.60 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 7,170.99.



In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index increased 36.63 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 15,673.33 in early trading.

Energy stocks fell 0.4 per cent in early trading as oil prices dipped.

Amazon.com Inc surged almost 7 per cent in early trading after the world’s largest online retailer more than doubled its profit and said it expects strong spring results.

Microsoft Corp rose 3 per cent after topping Wall Street forecasts for profit, while Intel gained 3.6 per cent as strength in its data center business drove a profit beat.

The results come a day after Facebook closed up 9.1 per cent after posting an impressive earnings beat, which calmed worries about the fallout from its use of consumer data, and led to a rebound in technology stocks.

Nearly half of the S&P 500 firms reported first-quarter earnings through Thursday, and 79.7 per cent have topped profit expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data. The latest estimate for earnings growth was 23.1 per cent, up from about 18 per cent since the start of season.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A tug-of-war between strong earnings and concerns about inflation and interest rates have made the markets more volatile.

First-quarter numbers tend to be soft because of a seasonal quirk and Fed officials are likely to shrug off the weak data.

Sprint surged more than 5.5 per cent after Reuters reported, citing sources, the company and fellow wireless carrier T-Mobile have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete deal talks as early as next week.

Oil prices edged lower on Friday as the dollar rose, but Brent was still headed for a third week of gains amid supply concerns should the United States reimpose sanctions on Iran.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures were down 16 cents at $74.58 a barrel. This month, Brent hit highs above $75, a level last seen in late 2014.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 21 cents to $67.98 a barrel. This month, WTI has gained around 4.7 percent.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. President Donald Trump will decide by May 12 whether to reimpose sanctions on Iran that were lifted as part of an agreement with six other world powers over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Brent has risen by around 6 percent this month on expectations of renewed sanctions, which would likely dampen Iranian oil exports. The gains came despite a higher dollar , which is at its strongest since Jan. 12 against a basket of currencies.