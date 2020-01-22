Bad news for U.S. investors is good news for the TSX, how to evaluate a stock properly, and why share splits are dying

In “Preparing For Lower Returns”, Ritholtz Wealth Management director of research Ben Carlson presents a lot of bad news for U.S. investors that could be good news for Canadians.

I will note off the jump that investors should read the full post. The charts alone are compelling, particularly the history of the CAPE ratio (Cyclically Adjusted Price to Earnings) and forward equity market returns and also bond yields and forward returns in fixed income markets.

For U.S investors, Mr. Batnick makes clear that market history strongly implies that returns in the next decade will not be as good as the past ten years. He recommends that Americans concerned about a market crash (he first points out these are rare, importantly ) should “hold more bonds or cash or whatever you have to do to sleep at night.”

Mr. Batnick also recommends that his audience diversify their portfolios outside of the United States. Specifically, he mentions emerging market stocks and commodities, which have not performed well over the past ten years, as promising options.

Strong performance from resources and developing world stocks would be good news for the S&P/TSX Composite. Most domestic investors are aware of the benchmark’s large weighting in mining and energy stocks which means commodity price rallies are nothing but good news.

Fewer Canadians are aware of the high correlation between the TSX and emerging markets stocks, after accounting for currency changes. If emerging markets are set for an extended period of outperformance, as Mr. Batnick suggests, this would also indicate stronger returns for Canadian stocks.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Orla Mining Ltd. This stock appears on the positive breakouts list with the share price closing at a record high this week. The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from seven analysts covering the company. The average one-year target price suggests there is nearly 27 per cent upside potential with several potential near-term catalysts that may drive the share price higher. In addition, the company has an impressive list of strong strategic partners. Jennifer Dowty profiles the stock.

The Rundown

How investors are evaluating stocks all wrong and missing great investment opportunities

Before initiating a position or accumulating more shares of a stock, it is important to assess the return potential. One needs to determine whether the stock is reasonably valued, overvalued or undervalued. Analysts do this in order to set their target prices. Portfolio managers do this analysis in order to determine buy and sell decisions. And individual investors should do their own analysis. Jennifer Dowty tells us about three valuation methods that can help you make a wiser portfolio decision.

‘My conviction level has changed’: David Rosenberg now sees lower odds of U.S. recession in 2020

David Rosenberg estimates the chances of the U.S. economy slipping into recession in 2020 at about 50 per cent – marking a modest improvement in his outlook, although the economist remains far from sunny. David Berman explains why.

Was it a mistake for this investor to sell his Apple shares?

Expect to have feelings of regret if you follow one of the basic strategies of managing an investment portfolio. The strategy is rebalancing, which means making changes in your portfolio every six to 12 months to get back to your target mix of stocks and bonds. Inevitably, this will mean selling some of your holdings that have done the best and buying more of what hasn’t done well. An insight into the potential for regret in selling winners comes in a query Rob Carrick received from a reader who owned shares of Apple Inc.

How John Maynard Keynes was able to make a fortune as an active investor

John Maynard Keynes (1883-1946) was one of the most influential economists of the 20th century. After his magnum opus, The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money, came out in 1936, it revolutionized economic thought and the macroeconomic policies of governments around the world. Keynes was also an active investor who outperformed the market by a wide margin. Larry MacDonald takes a look at how this was done.

A dying tradition: Why it has become rare for companies to split their stocks

For anyone who enjoys the peculiar satisfaction that comes when one of your stock holdings splits in two, 2019 was bereft of joy. Just two Canadian companies completed stock splits last year, a drought made more severe by the fact that the S&P/TSX Composite Index surged 19 per cent. Are stock splits becoming a relic as trading costs decline and big investors dominate the market? David Berman reports

Lump sum or dollar-cost averaging? Here’s the truth about which investing approach works best for Canadians

Given the commonly cited options of 1) investing all at once, 2) investing a bit at a time, and 3) waiting for the market to correct then buying in, the choice of when to invest, let alone what to invest in, might not be intuitive. Morningstar Canada’s Ian Tam has cruncher the numbers to determined which strategy works best over the long haul.

