BMO Capital Markets analyst Sohrab Movahedi believes investors might have to wait until 2025 to see strong performance from the domestic banks, despite healthy balance sheets to start 2024. Mr. Movahedi sees the negative trends holding bank stocks back this year – operating earnings are down roughly six per cent year over year - continuing into the first quarter of 2024.

Provisions for credit losses (PCLs) will continue to climb from historically low levels and this will limit profit growth. Inflation pressure will also batter profitability levels (in terms of return on equity or ROE) as management teams look to tame expenses. A mandated increase in regulatory capital will also dent ROE.

The weak earnings growth and lower profit margins have seen the S&P/TSX Bank Index’s year to date return of 6 per cent underperform the S&P/TSX Composite Index by 4 percentage points, on a total return basis. It appears that the sector will underperform the index for the second year in a row. It hasn’t underperformed the benchmark for three consecutive years since at least 1970, according to Mr. Movahedi.

The analyst expects flat to marginally lower profit growth for banks in 2024 (this calculation excludes his employer, BMO, for conflict of interest reasons). He forecasts expense growth to moderate through the year and for PCLs to reach normalized, sustainable levels.

Despite the lack of profit growth, the analyst sees sentiment and valuation levels improving as 2024 progresses, allowing the sector to generate a second half-loaded total return of about 11 per cent for next year, including dividends.

Mr. Movahedi expects bank stocks in 2025 to return to the market-leading juggernauts investors became accustomed. He believes earnings growth will get back to upper end of the medium-term average in the high single digits as credit pressures decline and restructuring efforts address expense growth lower.

For patient investors, Mr. Movahedi put outperform ratings on CIBC, National Bank, Canadian Western Bank and EQB Inc.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Nine Canadian fund managers offer their top picks and portfolio advice for 2024

A year ago, nine Canadian fund managers bravely broke out their 2023 crystal balls for us. We thought we’d check back in to see how their recommendations fared – and what their best advice and top picks are for the year ahead.

Investors, this is how fast those comfy returns on cash will drop in the years ahead

It’s clear that today’s cash returns will begin a long-term fade in 2024. If you hold cash in money market funds, T-bill funds, high interest savings account exchange-traded funds or investment savings accounts, what’s your exit strategy? Rob Carrick has some suggestions.

Epic Treasury rally may be running out of fuel as Fed pivot priced in

A surge in U.S. government bonds has helped lift stocks and heightened investors’ appetite for risk. Now some are betting that further gains may be harder to come by unless the economy severely weakens, potentially upsetting the narrative of resilient growth that has propelled markets.

Everyone knows stock market predictions are awful. So why make them and should investors care?

This is the time of year when clients are asking what’s going to happen in 2024, and advisers, investment banks and portfolio managers are all too willing to provide an answer. Is there any evidence that these one-year forecasts from the pros have value to investors? Why are they so wildly different? And what are investors supposed to do with this information? Preet Banerjee shares some thoughts, while Tom Bradley provides his own handy rules of thumb for short-term market forecasts.

Also see: Goldman Sachs raises its 2024 S&P 500 target before the year even starts

Share buybacks are nice. But as a market signal, they’re terrible

It’s tempting to look at share buybacks as the ultimate insider nod: a company betting on its own stock. If that’s the case, though, companies are lousy at market timing, reports David Berman.

Readers’ stock picks face new challenges: Good news and a bull market

Readers who are participating in our inaugural Investing Club Challenge are nursing gains of 24 per cent since the challenge began in March. But now the major indexes are catching up to this impressive feat.

Why tax-loss harvesting need not be a year-end crunch

Question: I’ve been considering doing some tax-loss selling. I am still uncertain about a couple of things, though. One is the 30-day period before repurchasing: Is it 30 calendar days, market days or business days? The other is about dividends. If the ex-dividend date is within the 30 days, does it make sense to sell and lose the dividend? For instance, if a stock has an ex-dividend date of Dec. 21, is it better to sell now or wait until after the 21st?

Answer: To avoid a superficial loss, which cannot be claimed for tax purposes, you must wait at least 30 calendar days before repurchasing the same security.

Regarding your question about dividends, I wouldn’t let this affect your decision one way or the other.

If you sell before the ex-dividend date, yes, you will “lose” the next dividend, but – all else being equal – you will receive a higher price for your shares. If you sell on or after the ex-dividend date, on the other hand, you will receive the next dividend but – again, all else being equal – the market price of the shares will adjust lower because the buyer will not be entitled to the dividend. Lots of other factors affect stock prices, of course, but the bottom line is that whether you sell before, on or after the ex-dividend date, the net outcome will be the same.

--John Heinzl (E-mail your questions to jheinzl@globeandmail.com)

