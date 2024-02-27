Barclays raised its year-end 2024 target for the benchmark S&P 500 to 5,300 from 4,800, representing a 4.5% upside from current levels.

The upward revision reflects Barclays’ view that the U.S. economy will continue to “defy” headwinds in 2024, with inflation normalizing and earnings of Big Tech companies beating the most bullish targets.

