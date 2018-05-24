 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bearish bets against global marijuana boom increase to record

Bearish bets against global marijuana boom increase to record

Jen Skerritt
Bloomberg News

The pool of bearish wagers on a pot bust in increasing.

The total value of short positions in global marijuana-related stocks has climbed to a record approaching $2.1-billion, according to Sam Pierson, an analyst at IHS Markit in Boston. Short sellers have increased their positions amid concern that the sector is overvalued, and it’s becoming easier to find shares available to borrow for companies with a large market capitalization, he said.

“There’s still a concern about valuations,” Pierson said Tuesday in a telephone interview. “By any valuation metric, whether they even have positive earnings or what those earnings are, they’re certainly stretched compared to what you would traditionally see.”

Story continues below advertisement

While cannabis stocks recently have retreated, the value of the nascent market is still much higher than it was 12 month ago. The BI Canada Cannabis Index has almost doubled in the past year.

In short selling, investors sell stocks that they borrowed with a view to buying them at a cheaper price later when they have to return the shares to the lender. They profit from the price difference minus the cost of borrowing.

The average cost to borrow marijuana stocks is below 20 per cent, according to IHS data. As of May 21, the short position in Canopy Growth Corp., Canada’s largest marijuana producer, was 17.6 million shares at a value of $486-million, while the short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. was 46 million shares, or $286-million, IHS data show.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.