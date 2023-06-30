Richard Bernstein, founder of New York-based asset management firm RB Advisors, developed what I consider the most coherent framework for value versus growth investing when he was the chief U.S. quantitative strategist at Merrill Lynch. He reiterated this thesis in a recent RB Advisors research report as part of a discussion on why technology stocks are currently leading the S&P 500.

The relative success of growth and value is a function of how many companies are generating significant profit growth. During periods when many companies are growing strongly (this usually occurs when the economy is strong), investors can get choosy about which profit-expanding stock they buy. In other words, they can find earnings growth at attractive valuation levels. This is an environment when value investing strategies outperform.

In Mr. Bernstein’s framework, growth strategies outperform when corporate profit growth is scarce. These environments see successful investors willing to pay high valuation levels for the relatively few companies able to grow profits. Value investors underperform because cheaper stocks, unable to expand earnings, remain cheap.

The current environment, with narrow leadership by a small number of megacap technology stocks, looks like a growth market on the surface. Mr. Bernstein, however, feels that rampant speculation and not sensible growth investing is behind recent market patterns.

He notes that buying has been widespread throughout the technology sector, basically involving any company that mentions artificial intelligence. This includes stocks representing mediocre or nonexistent profit growth that are too small to affect index performance.

Mr. Bernstein believes current market trends, including narrow leadership, are unjustified and better times for value investors are ahead. He writes, “as was borne out subsequent to virtually every speculative burst, the menu of ignored investment opportunities right now appears lengthy and tasty.”

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Indigo Books and Music Inc. (IDG-T) The Contra Guys turned the pages on the stock numerous times over the years but never took it to the checkout. A good call, it appears, following recent turmoil at the retailer. But they explain why it might just be a stock to buy for brave investors at year-end during the tax-loss selling season.

The Rundown

Short sales on the TSX: What bearish investors are betting against

Finance professors have found that short sellers are informed traders. So, what did short sellers tell us about stocks trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in June? Larry MacDonald tells us.

The latest reading on inflation highlights what a great deal GICs and savings accounts are today

Guaranteed investment certificates and savings accounts are the real deal right now. As in, real returns. The year-over-year inflation rate dropped to 3.4 per cent in May from 4.4 per cent the previous month, which means real returns from GICs and savings accounts - some paying more than 5 per cent - improved dramatically, Rob Carrick points out.

Are investors breaking cardinal rule and fighting the Fed?

Remember all that talk about “the punch bowl” last year? The one that policy-makers were taking away? The upshot was that the party was over, and investors should brace for the mother of all hangovers. It hasn’t exactly played out that way. The stock market, like the economy, has rebuffed the portents of doom. Both have displayed surprising resilience in the face of a determined effort to slow things down by the likes of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada. Tim Shufelt takes a look at one reason the stock market has been so resilient.

Also see: Six questions facing U.S. stock investors as 2023′s second half nears

How hedge funds plan to trade the second half of 2023

For hedge funds, the second half of 2023 is all about pouncing on the ways in which inflation, aggressive rate hikes and decarbonization are shaping the economy. Five prominent funds share their ideas using five different asset classes to trade on this uncertainty.

Others (for subscribers)

The highest-yielding stocks on the TSX, plus risk data

Number Cruncher: Nine U.S. cyclical stocks pushing higher

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Insiders keep buying as Total Energy Services outperforms sector

Globe Advisor

Why this portfolio manager is holding a lot of health care and tech stocks

Why direct indexing is slow to adopt in Canada

What’s up in the days ahead

John Heinz will list five reasons Canada is a great place to invest, and Rob Carrick will have a Q&A with BlackRock senior strategist Kurt Reiman about what’s ahead for investors in the next six-plus months.

Summer strife: World market themes for the week ahead

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

