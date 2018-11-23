 Skip to main content

Investment Ideas Betting on themselves: U.S. share buybacks hit record high in 3Q

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Betting on themselves: U.S. share buybacks hit record high in 3Q

Alex Veiga
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Corporations’ appetite for buying back their own stock has hit a record high.

Stock buybacks by companies in the benchmark S&P 500 index climbed to $194.07-billion in the third quarter, according to data from S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The buying spree, which has steadily increased since the second quarter of 2017, has been led by companies in the technology sector. Apple spent more than $80-billion on share buybacks through the first three quarters of this year. Chipmaker Qualcomm also bet big on its own stock, shelling out $21.2-billion in the third quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

“Companies have adopted buybacks as an option when they have excess capital and nothing better to do with it,” says Michael Schoonover, portfolio manager of the Catalyst Buyback Strategy Fund.

Buybacks, in which companies purchase their own shares and retire them, are popular with investors because fewer shares outstanding lifts earnings per share, the most watched barometer of corporate success.

The sweeping tax law passed by the GOP-led Congress last year gave Corporate America incentive to give its share prices a boost.

The legislation reduced the tax rate on corporations to 21 per cent from 35 per cent, leaving many companies flush with savings. Those that had been keeping cash overseas also got a break on the tax hit for bringing those profits back into the U.S. As a result, many company boards took steps to authorize or boost existing share buyback programs.

Company buyback authorizations, which clear the way for spending a certain amount on share repurchases over a specific time span, usually several years, also marked a milestone this year. The amount of share buybacks that company boards authorized this year is now at around $950 billion, an all-time high that eclipses the previous record of $813-billion in 2015, Schoonover said.

The ramp-up in buybacks this year has also allowed companies to repurchase their stock at lower prices, beginning with the sell-off in February that knocked the S&P 500 into a correction, or a decline of 10 per cent or more from its peak at the time in January.

“These companies that made all these massive authorizations this year picked a pretty good time to go out there and start buying their stock on the market dip,” Schoonover said.

Story continues below advertisement

The market eventually recovered, reaching a new high in September. The wave of selling since October, however, opens the door for companies to once again buy back shares at a discount.

“This is probably going to be the first year where companies authorize more than $1-trillion,” Schoonover said. “With all of this money authorized, once you’re seeing some pullback in stocks due to volatility, the companies will actually follow through on those buybacks.”

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019