BlackRock’s outlook for Canadian investors, dividend cuts grow, and is your adviser mailing it in amid the market turmoil?

Two words tell you if your investment adviser is mailing it in during this historic period of financial market turmoil: “Stay calm.”

Two more useless words cannot be found. They tell you an adviser wants to pacify you with platitudes, not advice. They tell you an adviser would rather you be quiet, hold onto your investments and not bother anyone with your questions and concerns.

By now, you should have heard from your adviser at least once in regard to the impact the coronavirus has had on the stock markets. E-mail blasts are the lamest form of communication. Better a phone call or personalized e-mail.

There’s an understandable impulse in the financial community to try to explain the market turbulence away: “It’s just like 2008-09.” Or, “Here’s what happened in the SARS outbreak in 2003.”

Financial people also live in a numbers world, so they often try to use data to reassure you.

No doubt you’ve seen some long-term stock market charts depicting crashes like we’ve had lately as nothing more than fleeting interruptions in the long-term growth of stocks. Those graphs are truthful, but they’re also an abstraction in a time when concrete reassurances are needed.

The best advisers engage you as a person who is naturally worried about their financial future. They’re up to date on the financial supports that governments have been announcing to ease the economic pain caused by the virus outbreak.

And they don’t shy away from hearing you express your fears about your income and job prospects, how your retirement might be affected or how your children’s registered education savings plans will make it through.

That’s because these advisers have done more than sell you investments. They have built a financial plan for you with multiple moving parts that can accommodate setbacks like the ones we’re seeing right now.

Good advisers don’t automatically deliver happy endings. Some financial plans may end up off track and require you to save more or retire later. But good advisers can handle it. They will talk you through your options and not pretend that staying calm fixes everything.

-- Rob Carrick

The Rundown

What BlackRock’s chief investment strategist for Canada is predicting now for markets, the economy and the loonie

There are a lot of unknowns with the novel coronavirus. During this time of uncertainty, strategists attempt to provide sound guidance on the potential impacts from this pandemic. Jennifer Dowty speaks with Kurt Reiman, BlackRock Inc.’s chief investment strategist for Canada, to gain his insights on the markets and economy.

Also see: BlackRock’s Fink sees global economy recovering steadily from coronavirus hit

As pandemic batters corporate cash flows, which companies will be forced to slash their dividends?

It’s a key question facing businesses and investors as a severe economic recession promises to damage corporate cash flows: Which companies will be forced to cut their dividends? A wave of dividend cuts is already under way in the energy sector, which is facing the added misfortune of a global oil price war on top of the coronavirus pandemic. Beyond the oil patch, non-energy firms are also beginning to reconsider their shareholder payouts. Tim Shufelt and David Berman take a closer look.

Three paths for investors nearing retirement to consider as stocks enter a bear market

The precipitous fall in the stock markets in recent weeks has dealt a body blow to investors, especially those who were thinking of retiring soon or who have already retired. The big question is, how can we expect this coronavirus-induced bear market to evolve over the coming months, and maybe years? Frederick Vettese suggests history can provide some insights.

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I am 70 years old and retired. The average cost base on my Royal Bank shares, which I bought years ago in my registered retirement savings plan, is $56.57. I’m thinking that if the share price continues to fall it would be a good idea to sell the shares in my RRSP, withdraw the money and buy the shares in my non-registered account with the after-tax proceeds and some cash that I have. Then, as the share price goes back up to $100, for example, when I eventually sell the shares only 50 per cent of the capital gain would be taxable, whereas 100 per cent of the gain inside the RRSP is taxable. Is this a good strategy?

Answer: The fact that the share price of Royal Bank (RY) has fallen recently is irrelevant, as is the cost base of your shares. What you’re essentially asking is whether it’s better to invest inside an RRSP or outside. The answer is that investing in an RRSP will almost always produce superior after-tax returns compared with a non-registered account. As I have explained in previous columns (google “John Heinzl RRSP myths”) the notion that 100 per cent of RRSP gains are taxable is a misconception that arises because people fail to differentiate between pretax dollars (inside an RRSP) and after-tax dollars (in a non-registered account).

What’s more, if you make an RRSP withdrawal you will have to pay withholding tax. The withholding tax rate is 10 per cent on RRSP withdrawals up to $5,000, 20 per cent on amounts above $5,000 up to $15,000, and 30 per cent on amounts over $15,000. (Withholding rates are lower in Quebec.) Depending on your marginal tax rate, you may have to pay additional tax when you file your return.

Also consider that you will have to convert your RRSP to a registered retirement income fund no later than Dec. 31 of the year you turn 71, which for you is not that far off. You will then be required to begin making mandatory minimum RRIF withdrawals the following calendar year. The nice thing about RRIF withdrawals is that, as long as you withdraw only the minimum, the amount is not subject to withholding tax. The withdrawal still counts as taxable income, however.

For these reasons, you may want to think twice before selling Royal Bank shares in your RRSP, withdrawing the funds and buying the shares in your non-registered account. Converting your RRSP to a RRIF and making minimum withdrawals might be a better way to go.

--John Heinzl

What’s up in the days ahead

Rob Carrick provides 10 personal finance and investing ideas that have been blown to pieces in the pandemic. And this weekend will bring the latest instalment of the ETF Buyer’s Guide. This one takes a look at the popular balanced funds that have recently come to market.

